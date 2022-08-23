ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Road 96 Wiki Guide

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Version 3.0 Guide

The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Dendro Element Guide

The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022

Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Wiki#The Quests#Video Game
IGN

Wearhard Industrial Clothing

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
APPAREL
IGN

Effin' Cray Socks

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
APPAREL
IGN

Twisty Creamy

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
APPAREL
IGN

Dia De Muertos

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Take my Ex's Stuff

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Botas Picuda

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Botas Picuda, located in Mercado.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ramparts BBQ

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Woodbush Country Club

Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Woodbush Country Club, located in Monte Vista.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Immunizing Horn Charm

The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

The Top 4 Games We’ve Played So Far at gamescom 2022

We’re at gamescom 2022 and it’s no wonder that the biggest gaming convention in the world has a ton of video games that event attendees can get their hands on. IGN’s Mitchell Saltzman and Brian Altano are here to go over the 4 best games that they’ve played so far at gamescom 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay

See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crimson Amber Medallion

The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN

DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?

PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lies of P

Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dagger Talisman

The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy