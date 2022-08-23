Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Road 96 Wiki Guide
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Suspicious Minds," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't...
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Genshin Impact Dendro Element Guide
The Genshin Impact Dendro Element has long since been the target of curiosity for the player base. Now that the new element has finally arrived, it introduces a whole new range of elemental reactions to the game, reinvigorating a system that has remained the same for a while.
IGN
Minecraft Legends Gameplay Overview - Gamescom 2022
Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game based on the widely-popular sandbox game. Mojang's Dennis Ries and Magnus Nedfors show off gameplay and talk a bit more about the decision to make Minecraft Legends a real-time action game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Effin' Cray Socks
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Effin' Crazy Socks, located in Rojas Desert South.
IGN
Twisty Creamy
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Twisty Creamy, located in Marina West.
IGN
Dia De Muertos
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Dia De Muertos, located in Mercado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Take my Ex's Stuff
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Take My Ex's Stuff, located in Marina East.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 26-30
The thing from the black lagoon, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
Botas Picuda
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Botas Picuda, located in Mercado.
IGN
Ramparts BBQ
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Ramparts BBQ, located in Smelterville East.
IGN
Woodbush Country Club
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Woodbush Country Club, located in Monte Vista.
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
The Top 4 Games We’ve Played So Far at gamescom 2022
We’re at gamescom 2022 and it’s no wonder that the biggest gaming convention in the world has a ton of video games that event attendees can get their hands on. IGN’s Mitchell Saltzman and Brian Altano are here to go over the 4 best games that they’ve played so far at gamescom 2022.
IGN
21 Minutes of Harvestella Action Gameplay
See how exploration and combat works in Harvestella in this extensive Harvestella gameplay from the opening hours. Learn a bit more about Harvestella's story and even fishing and farming from this gameplay breakdown from the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse presentation.
IGN
Crimson Amber Medallion
The Crimson Amber Medallion is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can provide bonus passive HP effects when worn. It has two upgraded versions, including the Crimson Amber Medallion +1, and the Crimson Amber Medallion +2. A medallion with Crimson amber inlaid. The Erdtree's old sap becomes...
IGN
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
IGN
Lies of P
Lies of P: Weapon Mechanics Explained | gamescom 2022. We spoke to the Director of Lies of P, Choi Ji-Won, and he broke down the interesting weapon mechanics in Lies of P for us. From Legion Arms to crazy ranged gadgets, Lies of P provides multiple ways to combat your foes. It’s also an interesting take on the Pinocchio tale, by way of Bloodborne.
IGN
Dagger Talisman
The Dagger Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that enhances critical hits while worn and is found beyond an Imp-sealed fog door in Volcano Manor. A talisman depicting a dagger and a surgeon. Enhances critical hits. The white-garbed field surgeons come to the aid of friend and foe alike by dealing a final deadly thrust to spare them from the prolonged agony of a mortal wound. A sense of mercy is a catalyst for bloodlust.
Comments / 0