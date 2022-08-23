ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Bronx, police searching for suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s. 
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY
#Nypd#City Police#Ford Mustang
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
PIX11

NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Serial killer emails about New York mall case

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

