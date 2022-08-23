Read full article on original website
Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
Woman, 44, fatally shot in head at Brooklyn event space
A woman was shot to death early Sunday at a Brooklyn event space after an alleged dispute with another woman, authorities said.
Man, 51, found shot to death in Brooklyn NYCHA building lobby
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found in the lobby of a Brooklyn New York City Housing Authority complex Saturday night.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Woman shot in head in Bronx, police searching for suspect
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s.
Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
Man shot dead in 19th-floor hallway of Bronx housing tower
The unidentified victim was gunned down at NYCHA’s Morrisania Air Rights housing project at Park and Morris avenues in Concourse Village around 9:30 p.m.
Bronx man sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally shooting trans woman
A Bronx supreme court justice sentenced a man who fatally shot a transgender woman at a Fordham Heights basketball court in 2020 to 22 years in prison, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
MTA bus driver stabbed in leg by enraged passenger in Queens
An MTA bus driver was stabbed by an angry passenger in Queens on Wednesday night, police said.
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
Serial killer emails about New York mall case
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though Richard Cottingham went to prison for life in 1980, it hasn’t stopped him from keeping up with technology. Earlier this year, he emailed forensic historian Peter Vronsky about a cold case from the 1970s near a mall in Rockland County. “I believe this one occurred in either 1972, 3, […]
Suspect punches employee, pulls her hair in LI shoplifting
A woman punched a store worker in the face and pulled her hair during a robbery on Long Island earlier this month, police said Monday.
