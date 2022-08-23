Read full article on original website
3 offseason mistakes the Pittsburgh Penguins will come to regret
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a number of moves this offseason in hopes of remaining a contender, but not all of them are likely to pan out. As with any move in the NHL, there is a certain level of risk to making changes to an existing roster – whether that is by adding someone knew, removing an existing piece or simply keeping things as they are.
Yardbarker
Will the Penguins Return to the RoboPen?
One of the successes of the Adidas era in the NHL has been the creation of the reverse retro program. The first collection of jerseys was released for the 2020-21 season and brought plenty of nostalgia for hockey fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins revived the diagonal "Pittsburgh" lettering in a white jersey and would later release a black version that would become their current third jersey.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
CBS News
Penguins center Teddy Blueger scores four goals, gets into fight in summer league
MINNEAPOLIS (KDKA) - Even when the Penguins are away, they're still making history. Teddy Blueger had himself an eventful game on Monday night, scoring four goals and getting into a fight. The Penguins center then made history, becoming what is believed to be the first person to engage in fisticuffs...
NHL
'He'll prove people wrong': Defying expectations is in Stankoven's DNA
Logan Stankoven took the next step in his career last week. It shouldn't surprise anyone. The Stars' second-round pick in 2021, Stankoven continues to defy critics and set new expectations, and he did that once again in helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the World Junior Championship. Stankoven finished fourth in the tournament in scoring with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games, and set up the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Niemela, Gaudette, Mete & Kessel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at the changing of the guard on the team’s defense that will take place over the next three seasons. Furthering that topic, I’ll review Topi Niemela’s recent play with Team Finland in the World Juniors. I’ll wonder when he might show up on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
What to Expect from Penguins Coaching Staff After Extensions
The Pittsburgh Penguins extended Todd Reirden and Mike Vellucci, but what will they bring to the table for the next two seasons?
Yardbarker
Flawed Flyers present obstacles for Tortorella
One month from now, the John Tortorella era begins when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins on September 24th, 2022 in at the Wells Fargo Center. There are still a ton more questions than answers surrounding this team. Ultimately, can Tortorella make lemonade from the lemons he received?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Will Benefit From Battle Between Murray & Samsonov
Heading into their 2022-23 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a drastically different setup in net than the one they had hoped would bring them more collective success in 2021-22. Gone are Jack Campbell and Petr Mrázek; in are Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Having two starter-quality goaltenders...
NHL
Blackhawks prospect Rinzel won't rush his development
Defenseman, No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft will play extra season in juniors before college. For Sam Rinzel, honing his game a little more before he heads to the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 is his the main focus. So the defenseman, selected No. 25 by the Chicago Blackhawks...
Yardbarker
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
FOX Sports
Knights' Kessel motivated to play for team that wants to win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the Vegas Golden Knights, signing Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal was a way to bolster their depth at forward. For the 16-year NHL veteran, it was a chance to play for another team that can contend. “Phil’s an established NHL veteran...
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25 th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
NHL
CBJ F Alexandre Texier will not join club for 2022-23 NHL Season
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Alexandre Texier, per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, will not join the club for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. The rights of the club and player will...
NHL
Leddy, Haula among NHL players at Minnesota Special Hockey showcase
EDINA, Minn. -- Kendall Thiede made her allegiances known as soon as she took the ice. "I'm not high-fiving any St. Louis Blues players!" the Minnesota Wild fan and Minnesota Special Hockey player said Monday before skating with NHL players in the fifth annual Minnesota Special Hockey showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and Division I players with ties to Minnesota.
NHL
Ottawa Senators reach affiliation agreement with ECHL's Allen Americans
"The Americans' franchise carries a rich tradition of success," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We're looking forward to contributing to it in a positive manner when we begin placing prospects in Allen in 2022-23." "Chad Costello and his staff's tutelage will help our prospects prepare for the next level,"...
Yardbarker
Predicting the Sabres’ Forward Lines for the 2022-23 Season
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.
