News Channel Nebraska
Car hits bull on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was called to Highway 2 east of the weigh station around 4:17 a.m. on Thursday where a bull had been hit by a car. There was airbag deployment in the Otoe County-plated car, but the driver was able to walk away with suspected minor injuries.
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
A Highlands neighborhood home was heavily damaged by fire late Monday night. LFR crews were called to the home at 5541 NW 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. “Upon arrival we found major fire on the back side of the home,” says LFR’s Nancy Crist. She says the...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
1011now.com
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says there’s extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11 p.m. for a house on fire near NW 3rd & NW Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
1011now.com
Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.
News Channel Nebraska
Disruption in phone service
FALLS CITY - Southeast Nebraska Communications reported a service disruption on Thursday. Windstream reported a fiber cut near Auburn. The post says phone calls made from a SNC landline phone to mobile device or a call from a mobile device to a SNC landline would not be completed until repairs are made. The interruption in service also includes from non SNC long-distance carriers.
News Channel Nebraska
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Cortland
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital from an accident south of Cortland Friday, where a vehicle crossed over the median of U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice, was northbound on the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement. The S-U-V spun across the paved median into southbound traffic, where it collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram Truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Florida.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff identifies homeless man found in Otoe County
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a homeless man who was discovered in rural northwest Otoe County as 30-year-old, William Klingenfuss of Manteca, Calif. Deputies were dispatched last Friday evening to an acreage where Klingenfuss was found deceased in a pickup...
News Channel Nebraska
Water outage expected in Auburn
AUBURN – The Auburn Board of Public Works reports a water outage. A press release says water will be off on Tuesday for some Auburn customers during repairs to a broken water valve. The water is expected to be restored by 11:30 a.m. in the areas of 15th and L Street to 20 and L Streets, including 18th between K and M and K Street from 17 to 18th streets.
etxview.com
City Hall: Oxford House debate shines a light on city zoning ordinances
The recent debate over a sober-living home in the Near South neighborhood highlighted the city’s zoning ordinances and how they define family — and a nonprofit’s attempts to expand that definition. Oxford House, a national organization for a network of thousands of democratically run, self-supporting homes for...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
klkntv.com
Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man cited for driving with suspended license
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department cited and lodged a man in jail for multiple offenses. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators saw 25-year-old Theodore Sachtleben driving a vehicle in the area of 30th and Capital Parkway on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Officers said they knew Sachtleben had a...
1011now.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
