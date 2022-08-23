Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.

