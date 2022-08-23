Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Instagram Is Testing a New BeReal-Beating Feature Called "Candid Challenges"
It looks like Instagram's habit of copying competitors is here to stay, if its latest feature test is anything to go by. This time, the social media platform appears to have BeReal in its sights, with a prototype feature that mimics the newer app's core premise. Instagram Aims to Compete...
Business Insider
Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a story or post? Instagram screenshot notification rules, explained
Instagram screenshots only trigger notifications for disappearing photos or videos in private DM threads. Notifications aren't sent for screenshots of Instagram stories, posts, or reels. Screenshot notifications have changed in the past and may again, so make sure to check from time to time. Maybe you want to screenshot a...
makeuseof.com
4 Alternatives to TweetDeck for Mac
TweetDeck for Mac has been an excellent tool for keeping track of what's most important to you on Twitter and viewing multiple streams of information. Unfortunately, TweetDeck for Mac shut down on July 1st, 2022. This can be frustrating for people relying on Twitter's social media dashboard app. But thankfully, there are some great alternatives out there for Mac.
makeuseof.com
InVideo: The Quick Way to Create Engaging Videos
Video editing may seem like a super difficult job to do, but that couldn't be further from the truth. When you're creating videos for social media, especially, if you use the right tools, you'll get a really cool result with minimal effort. If you use InVideo, you can learn how to make one in no time.
CNET
Are Facebook and Instagram Tracking Your Precise Location? Maybe. Here's How to Turn It Off
Do Instagram, Facebook and TikTok actually keep track of your exact location? Yes, but that doesn't mean that stalkers and criminals can see where you are too. A viral post making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter warns users that people can now find your exact location from Instagram due to a recent iOS update. The post claims criminals are using this location information to break into homes and cars -- but it's just a rumor, and it's not how precise location works.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos stays silent on social media after disappearing from show & sparking worry among fans
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has remained silent on social media after disappearing from GMA and sparking worry among fans. The news anchor, 61, last posted to Twitter on August 11 to share a post from Nightline about an interview he carried out. He last shared to Instagram on August 8 after a...
makeuseof.com
How Many Downloads Are You Allowed on Netflix?
Netflix offers downloads so that subscribers can watch content offline. This is ideal for anyone who needs entertaining when away from a reliable internet connection. While the library of downloaded content on Netflix is extensive, there are limits in place that all account holders should be aware of... How Many...
Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB mic meets the needs of content creators
Produce your best content yet with the Audio Technica AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. This microphone suits all your needs for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming, and video recording. Additionally, it comes with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand. It also comes with a high-resolution A/D convertor for natural sound reproduction. This high-quality microphone also works for recording music at home by using directional pickup (cardioid). It keeps the focus on your voice or another chosen sound source. Thanks to the built-in headphone jack with volume control, it lets you directly monitor the microphone signal with no delay. So, whether you want to enhance your podcasts or YouTube videos, this USB microphone is a great choice for your setup.
YouTube could be developing just what everyone asked for: Shorts on TV
YouTube is arguably the go-to video platform for creators today, both with its short and long-form content. It certainly helps that the video service is available for a variety of devices ranging from smart TVs to handheld smartphones. However, you cannot enjoy all YouTube content on a big screen. Take Shorts, for instance, YouTube's TikTok-like horizontally scrolling short video format. It's mobile-only, but that could change soon. A report suggests that YouTube could develop support for Shorts on its smart TV app.
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Delete messages from iPhone Messages
Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The co-founder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
"I Dumped Him Via Email. His Work Email": People Are Sharing The Worst Way They Broke Up With Somebody And, Y'all, They're So Messy
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
techeblog.com
Google’s NeRF AI Can Now Denoise Hazy Images, Including Night Shots
Google’s NeRF AI just got upgraded with RawNeRF, which can output images in linear HDR color space, so its renderings can be retouched similar to any raw photograph. This enables you to adjust the exposure by scaling the linear image values before applying HDRNet to produce a tonemapped low dynamic range output, effectively denoising a hazy image.
9to5Mac
WhatsApp to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats
WhatsApp for iOS is planning yet another nice feature that users will be able to take advantage of in the near future. The app wants to bring iMessage-like profile photos within group chats to make conversations more personal and, at the same time, so you know who you’re talking to.
makeuseof.com
How to Memoize Functions and Values in JavaScript and React
Memoization is an optimization technique, similar to caching. It works by storing the previous results of a function call and using those results the next time the function runs. It is especially useful in computation-heavy apps that repeat function calls on the same parameters. You can use memoization in plain...
This Little Girl's Reaction To Getting A Doll With Natural Hair Just Like Hers Is The Most Heartwarming Thing Ever
"I never had a doll that looked like me growing up and it wasn’t until my junior year of college that I learned to love my natural hair. Because of this experience, I wanted to create the representation I didn’t have growing up. I want to teach all Black girls to love their healthy roots."
knowtechie.com
YouTube TV could soon let you watch four channels at once
A new YouTube TV update is reportedly on its way, allowing you to watch up to four channels simultaneously, reports Protocol. Also, you’ll soon be able to view an optimized version of YouTube Shorts on large screens. Additionally, Improved YouTube Music functionality is also planned in the upcoming update.
inputmag.com
How to merge duplicate photos and videos on iPhone with iOS 16
If your iPhone's Photos app is full of duplicate images and videos, iOS 16 has a new feature that will help you find the multiples so you can delete them and reclaim storage back on your device. It’s been a long time coming, but your iPhone can finally find those...
