Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Patriots focused on not letting opportunities slip away
Pace defensive tackle Brandon Beckham is a senior, so the motivation that comes with being in his final year of high school is a given. Yet, there is added motivation for the Patriot standout as he gears up for the 2022 campaign with his teammates, and that comes from not getting to play a year ago.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Preseason serves as learning opportunity for Patriots, Royals
Pace didn’t come away with a win in its first preseason match of the year last Tuesday evening at Pensacola Catholic. The Patriots battled throughout but lost three tightly contested games to Tate by the scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-22.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia faces tough road test at Milton in Florida
After a big season-opening rivalry win, Andalusia (1-0) hits the road for the first time and prepares to take on Milton, Florida (0-0), Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Head Coach Trent Taylor has an idea of Milton after...
getthecoast.com
Long-time owner of Goofy Golf, Bob Fleskes, passes away, but left an enduring memory on the local community
Whether you knew him as “Mr. Goofy” or just “Bob,” Robert J. Fleskes left an enduring memory on the local community. For 42 years he owned and operated Goofy Golf in Fort Walton Beach. Bob Fleskes passed away, August 17, 2022, in Niceville, Florida. He was...
crestviewbulletin.com
Joy Fellowship, serving Crestview since 1975
Fred Jordan and John Reaves are two of the five Elders at Joy Fellowship Church on Old Bethel Road in Crestview. Jordan is one of the founding members of the church that started in 1975. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund...
UWF freshman struck by lightning ‘lucky to be alive,’ according to doctors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emma Eggler, a freshman at the University of West Florida, had doctors telling her she is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning during her first day of classes at the university. It was a rainy Monday afternoon at UWF, so the Alabama 18-year-old said she decided to walk […]
getthecoast.com
New artificial reef sunk in Destin
Amber Fletcher Photography took some absolutely stunning photos of a huge amount of jellyfish near Navarre Beach this week. Here is one shot just to give you an idea. You can see more photos on her Facebook page by clicking here. You can even buy the Jellyfish Galore canvas print.
ssrnews.com
End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County
The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
WEAR
Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
WEAR
Florida District 1 race features Gaetz, Lombardo, Merk, Jones, Schiller
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz is being challenged by Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk for the republican slot in the Florida District 1 race. Meanwhile, Peggy Schiller and Rebekah Jones will face off on the democratic side in Tuesday's Florida primary election. Gaetz is seeking his fourth term as...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
WALA-TV FOX10
Why do we get so much rain on the Gulf Coast? Pensacola tops list
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down, they stall out, areas of low pressure help to lift and what is it lifting?
Florida Primary Election 2022: Okaloosa County
Live results from Okaloosa County races in the 2022 Florida primary election, including three Okaloosa County school board seats.
niceville.com
Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
University of West Florida has exciting first day of classes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a rainy first day of classes at the University of West Florida, but according to UWF Vice President for Academic Engagement and Student Affairs Dr. Greg Tomso, it was one of the most exciting first days back they have had in a while. “We have all been a little […]
