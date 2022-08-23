ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Patriots focused on not letting opportunities slip away

Pace defensive tackle Brandon Beckham is a senior, so the motivation that comes with being in his final year of high school is a given. Yet, there is added motivation for the Patriot standout as he gears up for the 2022 campaign with his teammates, and that comes from not getting to play a year ago.
PACE, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Preseason serves as learning opportunity for Patriots, Royals

Pace didn’t come away with a win in its first preseason match of the year last Tuesday evening at Pensacola Catholic. The Patriots battled throughout but lost three tightly contested games to Tate by the scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-22.
PACE, FL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia faces tough road test at Milton in Florida

After a big season-opening rivalry win, Andalusia (1-0) hits the road for the first time and prepares to take on Milton, Florida (0-0), Friday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Head Coach Trent Taylor has an idea of Milton after...
MILTON, FL
Milton, FL
Milton, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Joy Fellowship, serving Crestview since 1975

Fred Jordan and John Reaves are two of the five Elders at Joy Fellowship Church on Old Bethel Road in Crestview. Jordan is one of the founding members of the church that started in 1975. The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund...
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

New artificial reef sunk in Destin

Amber Fletcher Photography took some absolutely stunning photos of a huge amount of jellyfish near Navarre Beach this week. Here is one shot just to give you an idea. You can see more photos on her Facebook page by clicking here. You can even buy the Jellyfish Galore canvas print.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
ssrnews.com

End of Watch Memorial Ruck Returns to Santa Rosa County

The 5th Annual End of Watch Memorial Ruck will take place September 30 – October 2 at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds in East Milton. Teams of athletes will set out to ruck for a continuous 42-hours in honor of 633 law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty during 2021.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Many Foley roads, Foley Middle School parking lot flooded

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department said many roads in the area are covered in water, including the Foley Middle School parking lot. WKRG News 5’s Caroline Carithers said unofficial radar estimates show that the middle school had received about five inches of rain in just the past 12 hours. Water […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is one step closer to widening Alabama 59 and adding a pedestrian bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. The City Council passed its 2023 Transportation Plan Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, greenlighting several projects. They will include one big one which will affect residents and visitors alike.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
niceville.com

Fighters flying Monday, Tuesday nights this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 40th Flight Test Squadron, 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron and 60th Fighter Squadron will conduct night flying operations in the area tonight, and Tuesday night, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. Residents may experience aircraft noise. The test unit aircraft will conduct...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
NICEVILLE, FL

