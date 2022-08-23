ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

5 hurt when tractor-trailer plows into stopped traffic on Route 663

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County. Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Accidents
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Skippack, PA
Worcester Township, PA
fox29.com

Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
#Two Car#Methacton High School#Accident
fox29.com

Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that 31-year-old Shaneira A. Mcpherson of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief

Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

