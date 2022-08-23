Read full article on original website
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
Man wanted in double shooting surrenders after three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home
Police say a man wanted in double shooting surrenders after a three hour barricade inside North Philadelphia home.
WFMZ-TV Online
5 hurt when tractor-trailer plows into stopped traffic on Route 663
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were hurt in a chain reaction crash in Bucks County. Emergency responders were called to the area of Route 663 and Portzer Road in Richland Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Seven vehicles were involved in the collision that started when a tractor-trailer failed...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
fox29.com
Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Fast-moving fire destroys N.J. home. No injuries reported.
A fast-moving fire engulfed and destroyed a home in Hunterdon County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The fire began about 2:45 p.m. on Elk Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, fire officials said in a statement. Firefighters from the township and surrounding areas worked through the night, dousing flames and monitoring...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
fox29.com
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Police release surveillance in shooting of West Mt. Airy block captain
Police have released surveillance video showing four catalytic converter thieves wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia block captain.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
Man Struck, Robbed at Gunpoint at Philadelphia Gas Station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a group of...
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that 31-year-old Shaneira A. Mcpherson of...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Release Video Of Somerton Thief
Everyone hates thieves. Especially business owners. They work hard to keep their businesses running and then some moron breaks into the business and steals their money or goods.. Philadelphia police have video from a burglar who broke into two different stores on the 700 and 800 blocks of Red Lion Road. The thefts happened at the end of July 2022 but the video was just made available today.
