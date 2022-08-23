Read full article on original website
Four families' lives will soon change on Rainbow Road
WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks. Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
'I am in shock': Ukrainian church in New Britain devastated by vandalization
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Two windows at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Winter Street in New Britain were damaged a month ago. The church's congregation is devastated by the incident, and the person who admitted responsibility remains in custody. “Our community is very traumatized by this event,”...
Hundreds of firefighters converge in Hartford for a convention
(WTNH) – Hundreds of firefighters gathered in Hartford this week with one goal in mind: honor the past, respect the present and shape the future. The National Association of Black Firefighters’ Golden Anniversary is attracting firefighters from all across America, Africa, Barbados, and Canada. “We have sessions, training. We have activities going on and we […]
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Thousands of tires on Middlefield property spark frustration
A home on Ross Road in Middlefield has become the focus of several complaints because tires keep piling up on the property.
Vandals Broke Windows at New Britain Church: Church Leaders
Vandals broke two windows at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in New Britain and it will cost thousands of dollars to fix the damage, according to the church. In a Facebook post, St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church said a window that protected a beautiful 100-year-old stained-glass window was broken, but the stained-glass window remains intact.
Plainville PAWS, Plainville Animal Control will hold pet supply tag sale
PLAINVILLE – Plainville PAWS, in conjunction with Plainville Animal Control, is offering a pet supply tag sale this Saturday and Sunday. The tag sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the pound at 29 Granger Lane. Petco, the main sponsor for Plainville PAWS, local nonprofit organization which supports Plainville Animal Control, has donated several excess pet supplies to assist this fundraiser.
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Connecticut’s First Mutual Savings Bank Opens in Hartford
On June 1, 1819, Governor Oliver Wolcott Jr. approved a legislative charter for the Society for Savings in Hartford—the first mutual savings bank in the state. Philanthropic businessmen organized the bank to help the working class set aside funds for their financial needs—it lasted almost 175 years before a merger in 1992.
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
Three Connecticut Doctors in the Polio Hall of Fame
(August 22, 2022) —Recent news reports out of New York City indicate that the dreaded polio virus has been making a comeback. These studies are based upon sewage studies in Middletown that were pioneered in the 1950’s by Wesleyan grad Joseph Melnick. Most often, people associate a Hall...
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Re-Route Highway and Lead to State Park
On August 23, 1966, bulldozer operator Edward McCarthy uncovered a fossilized Triassic lake bed in Rocky Hill. While excavating a path for the new Interstate 91 highway, McCarthy overturned a slab of sandstone and exposed six large, three-toed footprints. Closer inspection revealed that this former lake bed contained the most abundant display of Eubrontes tracks in North America.
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital undergoing upgrades & expansion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care. The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care. The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas […]
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
