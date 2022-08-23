Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?

Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Does Turning Off the A/C While You’re Away Save Energy?
It’s one of the great summer conundrums: Should you turn off your air conditioning while you are away from home, or leave it running?. Recently, three experts from the University of Colorado Boulder took up the debate for The Conversation:. Aisling Pigott, a doctoral student in architectural engineering. Jennifer...
Air conditioning invention hopes to end ‘disastrous’ toll on environment
Scientists have invented a new form of air conditioning that could massively reduce the environmental harm caused by current AC units.The breakthrough involves replacing harmful hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants with solid-state materials, thus eliminating the need for potent greenhouse gases that are thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide.“Just installing an air conditioner or throwing one away is a huge driver of global warming,” said Dr Adam Slavney, a chemist at Harvard University who was involved in the research.The current use of hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants involves the inherent risk of having them accidentally leak out when being handled or disposed of.Air conditioners,...
How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Air Conditioner
When it comes to home maintenance, there are many factors to keep up with. While things like cleaning your fridge and scrubbing your bathtub are more likely to cross your mind, much more goes into maintaining your space than you might originally think. One of these things that you've probably forgotten is keeping your air conditioner clean, which is likely well-used during the hot summer months.
CNET
Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
Well+Good
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Fact Check: Will shading an AC unit with a canopy lower energy bills?
This summer is another testimony to how much we have tampered with the Earth's thermostat. The United States, United Kingdom, and many other parts of the world have experienced unprecedented excessive heat waves. Life hacks to tame the heat and make living conditions bearable spread like wildfire. One of them was placing an umbrella or canopy over outdoor AC units. Users on social media claimed that people could lower their energy bills and the temperature in their homes.
Scientists develop first-of-its-kind air conditioner that uses solid refrigerants
The world is getting hotter by the day. It is now 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer on average than it was before the Industrial Revolution. This means that cooling, in general, has percolated into our lifestyles, almost essential for our survival. However, the irony is as the planet warms, the technology...
Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills | Christopher
Tens of thousands of Britons have made a pledge to the Don’t Pay campaign. It’s a last resort, but we’ve no other choice, says Christopher (a pseudonym)
How vacuuming your fridge could cut your energy bills
An expert has revealed how vacuuming your fridge could help save money on your energy bills – as it can cut its energy consumption by up to 25 per cent.Sharing her top tips on how to cut down on the electricity appliances use, Emily Seymour, energy editor at the consumer magazine Which?, said there are some “easy things you can do” to reduce energy consumption in your home.Speaking on 5Live, she said: “At Which? we have been spending the last couple of months really focusing on what should the government be doing and what should energy companies be doing.“Which...
