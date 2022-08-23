ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Chamber Taking Over Downtown Council

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce will be taking over the responsibilities of the Downtown Council. On Tuesday the Chamber's Board of Directors voted to bring the Downtown Council under the umbrella of the Chamber. Chamber President Julie Lunning says the existing Downtown Council board will...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
103.7 THE LOON

Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Check Out This Handsome Guy Up For Adoption

Meet Dante! This handsome boy came to TCHS after being abandoned by his previous owner. Due to this, we know little of his history. We do not know if he has lived with other dogs and cats in the past. Slow and proper introductions are strongly recommended with any resident pets in his new home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now

It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
103.7 THE LOON

Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Kids Day in Place of Cancelled Disney Princess Day at State Fair

If you have kids that were excited about the "Disney Princess Day" on the last day of the Great Minnesota Get-together. Labor Day, which is the last day of the fair was supposed to be Disney Princess Day. This day was cancelled earlier this week due to a "scheduling conflict". You'd think they would have known that earlier than the week of the fair, but no.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
