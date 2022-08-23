ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
103.7 THE LOON

Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
103.7 THE LOON

Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee

I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Scattered Severe Storms Possible Sunday

UNDATED -- Storms will be possible again Sunday in the late afternoon, with better chances arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night. The National Weather Service says storm chances will be the greatest across much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro. Scattered severe storms are possible. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Make Dream Getaway #64 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September

The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

