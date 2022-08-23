Read full article on original website
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
Why Do Some People In The St Cloud Area Think This Is Okay?
Maybe it's always been a problem but I've just seem to notice it more in the last few years. People just dumping their trash wherever it may be convenient for them and mostly it's in the streets, parking lots, etc. The person that posted this picture on Facebook, took the...
Who, What, How Much & When At The 2022 Minnesota State Fair
It's that time of the year again and the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Most of your favorite venders are back this year. You may notice some nominal price increases on some things this year. Looks like most prices are up about a dollar this year. You will...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant. Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Stay in this “Shire in the Woods” Airbnb an Hour & a Half from St. Cloud
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota
UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
Will This “Overrated” State Fair Vendor Clear a $1M Again This Year?
The Minnesota State Fair begins this week. Attendance is expected to be back at pre-pandemic levels. And they are still looking for some workers. So, if you are at least 15 years old, you can work at the fair. Check their website for details on how you can apply. Last...
It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee
I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Scattered Severe Storms Possible Sunday
UNDATED -- Storms will be possible again Sunday in the late afternoon, with better chances arriving Sunday evening and Sunday night. The National Weather Service says storm chances will be the greatest across much of Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro. Scattered severe storms are possible. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds.
How Many Of These St. Cloud Summer Bucket List Items Did You Cross Off This Year? [GALLERY]
We are just over a week away from Labor Day, which means that summer is coming to a close in Central Minnesota. How many of these summer essentials were you able to cross off your summer bucket list?. 1. ATTENDED SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE. If you haven't attended one of these...
Make Dream Getaway #64 Your Trip of a Lifetime
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
St. Cloud Changing Recycling Guidelines in September
The city of St. Cloud is changing their recycling guidelines starting September 1st. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt says every 5 years the city of St. Cloud puts out request for proposal for the processing, transportation and marketing materials. Legatt explains the contractor they work with takes the material they get from St. Cloud to process and market it. The new contractor has guidelines St. Cloud needs to adjust to.
Mayor Kleis Addresses “Red Light Runner” Issue in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis addressed many concerns from St. Cloud residents. A listener wanted to know if St. Cloud could adopt red light cameras to help deter drivers from running red lights. Kleis is in favor of red light cameras but the city cannot implement this because the state doesn't allow it. Law enforcement needs to view these violations for people to be ticketed.
Organ/Tissue Donations Hit Milestone Throughout Upper Midwest
ST. CLOUD -- July saw the most organ and tissue donations ever throughout the upper Midwest. According to LifeSource 28 organ donors and 118 tissue donors saved over 8,800 lives with their gift of generosity. Katie McKee is with LifeSource, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
