Kayshon Boutte named a preseason AP All-American

When it comes to star power on this year’s LSU team, most minds immediately go to Kayshon Boutte, and for good reason.

Boutte was on pace for a monster season in 2021 before an ankle injury ended his campaign six games into the year. Still, he finished with a team-high nine receiving touchdowns. Boutte is back and healthy this fall, and he’s considered one of college football’s top receivers.

He was recently named a preseason Associated Press All-American at receiver, making the First Team alongside USC’s Jordan Addison — last year’s Biletnikoff winner at Pittsburgh — and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was overshadowed by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson last season but had a breakout performance in the Rose Bowl.

Boutte is seen as a potential first-round pick, and his inclusion alongside Addison and Smith-Njigba goes to show how much he has built up his reputation. He’s the only LSU player on the AP’s list, with the most notable omission being edge rusher BJ Ojulari.

Big things are expected from Boutte — who made the switch to No. 7 — this fall, and he continues to rack up the preseason accolades.

