Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards’ ‘great shot’ at UFC 278: ‘I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl’

Damon Glaser
5d ago
gotta love it when a guy can lose and be a man about it. Usman should have a talk with that Anthony Joshua fella
5
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch KSI destroy Swarmz with second-round knockout
Social media influencer KSI made his first boxing appearance of the day (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, when he met Brandon “Swarmz” Scott in a three-round affair to spark the main card. KSI will also be back in action in the main event when he takes on professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in another three-round fight.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Gets High As USADA Holds Him Captive For His Urine
Nate Diaz surprised absolutely no one today as he proceeded to get high in front of a USADA agent, even trying to convince him to take a hit. One of the original weed advocates in MMA along with brother Nick, there was once a time being caught with THC metabolites would invoke fear of a career-changing punishment. Now though, Diaz even offered the urine collecting delegate a pass of the joint. This offer was. unfortunately, refused by the aforementioned collector.
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda full fight video highlights from their showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. KSI vs. Pineda took place Aug. 27 at the 02 Arena in London, England. KSI (3-0) and Luis Alcaraz Pineda (2-6) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.
MMA Fighting
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship. Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 28 Results: Ferea vs. Starling
MMA Fighting has BKFC 28 results from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Albuquerque, N.M., featuring a grudge match for the BKFC women’s flyweight championship. In the main event, Christine Ferea defends her title for the first time against the surging Taylor Starling. Ferea captured the title with a...
MMAmania.com
Din Thomas ‘accepting apologies’ from crybaby UFC fans who tried to cancel ‘Dinyero’ for calling Leon Edwards ‘broken’
Leon Edwards was “broken” by Kamaru Usman heading into the fifth round of their UFC 278 title fight, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. That’s according to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas, who was providing additional commentary for the UFC 278 broadcast in “The Beehive State.” Thomas has nearly 40 professional fights to his credit and more than 20 years of coaching under his belt.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History
MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73. Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects. Despite being...
MMA Fighting
Vitor Belfort faces Hasim Rahman Jr. in boxing match at DAZN X Series 002 in October
Jake Paul’s loss will be Vitor Belfort’s gain as the former UFC champion will face Hasim Rahman Jr. in a boxing match scheduled on Oct. 15 in Sheffield, England. The fight news was announced as part of the KSI card on Saturday. The show will be titled DAZN...
MMA Fighting
KSI flattens Swarmz following two knockdowns in first of two fights
KSI made short work of his first of two opponents on Saturday as the YouTube star dispatched a rapper named Swarmz, who accepted the matchup on two weeks’ notice without any prior boxing experience — and it showed. KSI spent the majority of the fight chasing Swarmz around...
MMA Fighting
UFC hopeful Top Noi Kiwram explains ritual of smoking cigarettes before fights
Top Noi Kiwram has a unique method of preparing for fights that most doctors likely wouldn’t recommend. On the other hand, there’s no arguing with results as the muay Thai standout was victorious in his opening round bout of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament this past June. Kiwram won a unanimous decision over Yuma Horiuchi to advance to the semifinals and move one step closer to becoming the first male fighter from Thailand to compete inside the octagon (Loma Lookboonmee became the first Thai UFC fighter when she debuted with the promotion in 2019).
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya declares Yoel Romero fight as lowest point in MMA career
Israel Adesanya found out the hard way that they can’t all be barnburners. Entering the UFC with a perfect 11-0 record in Feb. 2018, “The Last Stylebender” quickly started leaving a mark on the division as a striker to be taken seriously. Racking up win after win in a timely fashion, it wasn’t long before Adesanya was facing his idol Anderson Silva in a home game and progressing to put on some thrilling performances.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
MMA Fighting
Video: Richard Torrez brutally faceplant KOs Marco Antonio Canedo at Top Rank boxing event
Richard Torrez just inserted himself into the Knockout of the Year conversation in the boxing world. At Saturday’s Top Rank boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla., headlined by Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, Torrez made his third pro appearance against six-fight veteran Marco Antonio Canedo. In the first minute of the fight, the 23-year-old Torrez absolutely destroyed his opponent with a combination that sent him face first to the mat and completely unconscious.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas defends analysis before Leon Edwards’ shocking KO — and why it helped create ‘memorable moment’
Din Thomas has taken some heat for his analysis prior to Leon Edwards’ crowning moment at UFC 278, and he stands by his words. Thomas served as a fourth voice during the main event between Edwards and Kamaru Usman at this past Saturday’s card in Salt Lake City, where Edwards landed a shocking last-minute head-kick KO to win the title in the fifth round. During the final round of a fight that saw Usman up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards, the booth went to Thomas to give his thoughts on what was happening with the now-welterweight champion.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas reacts to Jake Paul taking aim at Kamaru Usman, Luke Rockhold at UFC 278: ‘Whose side are you actually on?’
Like many in the MMA space, Din Thomas was shaking his head when it came to Jake Paul’s reaction to some of the pivotal moments at UFC 278. Following the stunning conclusion of the event where Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their welterweight championship main event, Paul put out a number of tweets making jokes at Usman’s expense. Prior to that, the undefeated boxer took shots at the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, calling it “embarrassing” and said that both men would be “easy money” if he was to face either one of them.
