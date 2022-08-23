Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards’ ‘great shot’ at UFC 278: ‘I’m talking Hail Mary in the Super Bowl’

Top Noi Kiwram has a unique method of preparing for fights that most doctors likely wouldn’t recommend. On the other hand, there’s no arguing with results as the muay Thai standout was victorious in his opening round bout of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament this past June. Kiwram won a unanimous decision over Yuma Horiuchi to advance to the semifinals and move one step closer to becoming the first male fighter from Thailand to compete inside the octagon (Loma Lookboonmee became the first Thai UFC fighter when she debuted with the promotion in 2019).

