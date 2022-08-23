ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 93

Guest
5d ago

I find that who ever wrote this is a bit racist. Since when is now labeling food as white people okay? It’s not okay to label food black people food so cut it out.

Reply(4)
62
Troy Jones
4d ago

uhhhh I'm white and eat WAY spicier things than my wife who is predominantly black with a bit of Puerto Rican thrown in. this whole "white people don't like spicy food" meme is really only true in the Midwest (maybe?) because in Arizona, EVREYONE eats spicy food.

Reply
15
Lorraine
5d ago

Lame. I've been white my entire life and use spices in everything I cook. So did my Danish mother and American father.

Reply
26
Related
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#White Identity#Spicy Food#Whiteness#Goya Foods#Bipoc
powerofpositivity.com

Science Explains Why Some Kids Hate Vegetables and How to Fix It

If you’ve ever wrestled a three-year-old over eating one carrot, you know first-hand how much kids hate vegetables. According to science, it’s normal for a child to have fussy eating habits regarding vegetables. That doesn’t mean you should give up offering them veggies for snacks or at meals.
NUTRITION
Distractify

TikToker Says She Crushes on "Ugly Coworkers," Sparks Heated Debate on Proximity Principle

A TikToker who posts on the popular social media platform under the handle @stephlovesweets went viral after posting a 5-second clip of herself lip-syncing to a sound from DanielleDaniels and moving her camera lens around with a text overlay on the video that reads: "When you start to get little crushes on your ugly co-workers bc they're the only ppl you socialize with."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy