ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vInPJ_0hS71VEJ00

Sheriff Florida mail carrier attacked and killed by 5 dogs after truck breaks down Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air, news outlets reported. (NCD)

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries.

Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a 61-year-old woman mail carrier died as a result of her injuries.

Original story: According to PCSO in a Facebook post, a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was attacked by five dogs in northern Florida when her truck broke down. The woman was found on the ground with severe bleeding

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Janene
5d ago

Our hearts go out to this postal woman who delivered our mail to a lot of us in Interlachen. To the family we are all very sorry for your loss of your loved one who was so viciously attacked by animals who should have been taken care of properly by their owners. I feel like the owners of these animals should be charged also for this senseless killing of this postal worker by these 5 dogs. It is terrible you can't even go to work without being possibly injured or killed!!!😥🥺😡

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Video Shows Florida Carjacker Hit Police Car After Chase

Video Shows Florida Carjacker Hit Police Car After Chase. A suspected carjacker in Florida led police on a wild chase that spanned several counties on Monday. Dashcam footage showed the man behind the wheel of a stolen box truck, swearing across lanes of traffic and crashing into other vehicles before he was clipped by a police car. But that didn't end the pursuit. Read on to find out what happened next.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Interlachen, FL
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#First Aid#Northern Florida#Wjax#Pcso#The Associated Press
Bossip

F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs

There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list. According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead following small plane crash in Volusia County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is surveying the site of a reported plane crash in which one person was killed. The aircraft was located by the Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter in Osteen, near Pell Rd. and Ashby Ln. Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were still working to get access to the site. "It appears 1 person was on board the plane and didn't survive," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
106K+
Followers
118K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy