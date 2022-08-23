ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WI

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.” In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at the fairgrounds north of Richland Center Saturday night or Sunday morning but found a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department, and is continued by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Three Dead In Adams County Crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges

(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
SPARTA, WI
947jackfm.com

Names released in triple-fatal crash

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) The names of the three victims from a crash near Friendship have been released. Earl McCarthy, 74, from Lindenhurst, Illinois was driving a Jeep Cherokee that pulled in front of an oncoming semi-truck. He and his passenger, Diana McCarthy died at the scene. The driver of the...
FRIENDSHIP, WI
947jackfm.com

Body Found in Rib Mountain

TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a body that was found in the Town of Rib Mountain on Monday. The body was found in a field near Cloverland Lane. Sheriff’s Officers and other emergency workers are on the scene.
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/23/22 Fatal Accident In Waushara County

A motorcycle accident in Waushara County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Plainfield man early Sunday morning. Sheriff Wally Zuehlke says Tanner T.R. Lipke was heading north on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the Town of Plainfield and failed to negotiate a curve. His bike left the roadway and went in the west ditch. The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Lipke dead at the scene. It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The accident was reported just before 3:30 Sunday morning.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
CAMBRIA, WI

