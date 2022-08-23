Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
947jackfm.com
Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain
WJFW-TV
Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office investigating the death of a person found in Rib Mountain
Richland County law enforcement searching for whoever caused ‘extensive property damage’ at fairgrounds
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever drove through a large grassy area county’s fairgrounds over the weekend, causing “extensive property damage.” In a Facebook post, the agency said the person or people tried to enter the race track at the fairgrounds north of Richland Center Saturday night or Sunday morning but found a...
Police: More than $28k of furniture stolen with fraudulent use of credit card
Police alerted the public to a scam involving two people making fraudulent use of a credit card to buy tens of thousands worth in furniture.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Department warns of phone scam
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department, and is continued by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
947jackfm.com
Three Dead In Adams County Crash
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) — There were three fatalities after a traffic crash in Adams County on Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of County Hwy Z and State Highway 21 near Friendship around 3:35pm. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven...
wwisradio.com
Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges
(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
947jackfm.com
Names released in triple-fatal crash
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
No one injured when gun fired outside of Lake Delton Wal-Mart, police say
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Lake Delton police said no one was injured Sunday evening when someone fired a gun outside of a local Wal-Mart. Officers were first called to the store located at 130 Commerce Street around 4:50 p.m. after getting a report of a possible gunshot in the parking lot.
947jackfm.com
Body Found in Rib Mountain
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Fatal Accident In Waushara County
A motorcycle accident in Waushara County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Plainfield man early Sunday morning. Sheriff Wally Zuehlke says Tanner T.R. Lipke was heading north on 5th Avenue, south of State Highway 73 in the Town of Plainfield and failed to negotiate a curve. His bike left the roadway and went in the west ditch. The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Lipke dead at the scene. It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The accident was reported just before 3:30 Sunday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
