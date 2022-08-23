ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Guthrie Absent From 'Today,' Goes On Family Trip As Buzz Over Drama With Hoda Kotb Continues

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Where in the world is Savannah Guthrie ? While the Today star is a daily staple on the morning show, she was MIA from the Monday, August 22 episode, which left fans wondering if her absence may have had something to do with the buzz over her and costar Hoda Kotb 's alleged feud.

However, the mom-of-two, 50, revealed via Instagram that she was actually soaking up the sunshine on a vacation with her two tots!

"Water park joy! —> water park exhaustion," she captioned the set of pics, which showed the trio in swimsuits. But fans became suspicious yet again when her other costar Jenna Bush Hager commented on the post, "Where is this magical place? I thought we only water-parked together. LOL."

One social media user replied to Hager, "Maybe she needs some privacy with her family only…" to which Bush Hager bluntly responded, "It was a joke."

Fans were quick to defend Bush Hager, with one stating, "Ignore the rude comments! We know you were joking."

'TODAY' ANCHOR HODA KOTB ON PAST ROMANCES: I'M 'ALWAYS A PLEASER' IN RELATIONSHIPS

Guthrie's absence comes a few weeks after she arrived to set with just 20 minutes to spare, as she claimed she overslept . However, a source insisted she pulled the act as a power move.

"She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."

Though some Today viewers have noticed awkward tension on air, the ladies have been exchanging words of appreciation for the other on social media to try and dispel the gossip.

HODA KOTB GETS EMOTIONAL ON 'TODAY' WHILE HONORING COLLEAGUE RICHARD ENGEL'S LATE 6-YEAR-OLD SON

An insider claimed the two have never seen eye-to-eye as Guthrie wasn't thrilled to have Kotb as her coanchor since she "thinks of herself as a real news person," calling Kotb "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford. "

While the network has yet to comment on the allegations, one source claimed Guthrie is trying to get Kotb ousted and bring on MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in her place.

