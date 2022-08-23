ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

advisory.com

Charted: The most beneficial activities for lowering your risk of early death

Findings from a new study published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open suggest that certain physical activities can decrease the risk of early death, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) analyzed data from...
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
advisory.com

Covid-19 roundup: Long Covid has sidelined 2M+ workers

The coronavirus's incubation period has shortened with each new variant, FDA authorizes Novavax's Covid-19 vaccines for adolescents ages 12 to 17, and more in this week's roundup of Covid-19 news. Between 2 million and 4 million Americans are currently unable to work due to long Covid, according to a report...
PUBLIC HEALTH

