FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
freightwaves.com
Five-way venture, including Uber Freight, looks to pay drivers in two hours
ATLANTA — A joint initiative among five separate companies, including Uber Freight, to pay drivers as fast as two hours after receiving documentation is several months old, but some of its participants laid out the specifics to an audience of fintech professionals at a key conference. What Uber Freight...
Okiboru’s Duluth Outpost Officially Opens
The Michelin-recognized ramen restaurant’s winning recipe is now available in Atlanta's northeast suburb.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
tornadopix.com
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown
Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
fox5atlanta.com
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
Atlanta Daily World
5 Black-Owned Restaurants for end of the summer dining
5 Black-Owned Restaurants with Patios in Atlanta to Enjoy this Summer. The height of the summer season is here, and despite the heat – or maybe because of – people are ready to be outside enjoying brunch, drinks, and much more. This list will lead you to the exact vibe you’re looking for, while simultaneously supporting a black-owned business!
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
CBS 46
Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location hosts #BuyBlack pop-up shop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Nordstrom Perimeter Mall location is one of six U.S. locations hosting #BuyBlack pop-up shops. The Perimeter Mall location will host the shop Aug. 26 to 28. The shop will have products from Nordstrom brand such as Nordstrom brands Typical Black Tees, ManLuu and O’Dolly Dearest...
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City Square
Marietta's Gone with the Wind Museum and the Marietta History Center are two of the city's best known downtown attractions, drawing movie buffs, history fanatics and other visitors from far and near. But hidden off the beaten path within an easy walk of the historic square, several other Marietta museums offer different perspectives on the city's history and its place in the art world.
CBS 46
Colony Square to host ‘Taste on the Square’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Colony Square will host the inaugural Taste on the Square event Sept. 22, celebrating some of the restaurants that call the Midtown complex home. Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council and Tandoori Pizza & Wings are just some of the dozen restaurants that will be on offer. Local band Party Favorite will perform at the event.
saportareport.com
The Ironic Case of Student Luxury Apartments
Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same time
Digital Ignition office building(Photo/Digital Ignition website) (Forsyth County, GA) After the film industry had another record-setting year of economic impact in Georgia, filmmakers have several options in the state for their next production. Find out how one Forsyth County technology incubator is trying – and succeeding – in bringing more film to the county.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
restaurantclicks.com
Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
Snooze Expands its Signature Sustainable Breakfast Concept Across Atlanta
After opening its first Atlanta outpost last year, Snooze continues to grow both inside and outside the city center with five more locations planned through 2023.
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
Talking With Tami
La Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
I wasn’t doing much but at home writing when my girlfriend called me asking me to come try this new breakfast and brunch spot in Winder, Ga called, Le Gabrielle Crepes & Waffles! It’s been a while since I’ve had a good crepe and I was down for trying this place out! Crepes are so delicious to me and you can have them sweet or savory! I tried both when we arrived at this French-inspired eatery!
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Alpharetta, Georgia
Georgia is well known for being the home of peaches, the Atlanta Falcons and Coca Cola. However, it also accommodates almost 50 state parks, which combine to perfectly showcase its outstanding natural beauty. Encompassing spectacular landscapes where rolling farmlands, lush countryside, dense woodlands and rampaging rivers are framed by stately...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of woman killed in DeKalb-Peachtree Airport plane crash reaches settlement
ATLANTA - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the family of one of the victims of the deadly plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport last year. The lawsuit claimed pilot 47-year-old Jonathan Rosen was not properly trained on the modified aircraft, having only received a five-day course and logging only two flight hours. It further claimed Rosen did not properly account for the weight and balance of the craft following the modifications, leading to the crash.
