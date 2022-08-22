ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
Mount Vernon man facing murder charge for shooting at quarry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a quarry in Snohomish County. KIRO reports that a witness told officers that the 27-year-old man he was with got into a brief argument with a stranger, who then produced a gun and fired multiple rounds.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Washington Ferries seeing record delays in 2022

ANACORTES, Wash. – If you’ve ridden Washington state ferries this summer chances are you’ve been late getting to your destination. An analysis of ferry system data shows boats are running behind schedule more this year than in the past decade, especially on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route.
ANACORTES, WA
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
