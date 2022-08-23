ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splash play, impressive adjustment and mental improvements highlight Christian Watson's return

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
A splash play in an 11-on-11 period, “perfect” execution on an adjustment from Aaron Rodgers and daily improvement on the mental side highlighted the first few days back on the practice field for Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson.

On Monday, Watson skied to catch a downfield pass from Jordan Love to set up the game-winning field goal for the second-team offense during a two-minute drill. If nothing else, it was the first truly impressive play from the rookie receiver during his first two practices of team periods.

“He made a nice play in the two minute,” Rodgers said Monday. “I thought he was pretty good yesterday, pretty good today.”

Rodgers said Watson asks good questions and cares about getting it right. Coach Matt LaFleur said the team can “feel his size and speed out there.”

The commitment mentally and rare combo of size and athleticism give Watson a chance to make up ground in a hurry.

“I enjoy his approach,” Rodgers said.

Watson, the 34th overall pick in the 2022 draft, missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from a knee surgery and then only did individual drills during his first week back off the PUP list.

While Watson is playing catchup in terms of on-field reps, Rodgers is making it a priority to throw him the football during team periods and challenge him in terms of adjustments in and out of the huddle.

The idea is to make the rookies think on the fly. Mistakes made “full speed” now are fine.

And it’s paying off early. On Monday, Watson gained a chunk of trust from the four-time MVP when he did the right thing on a quick adjustment.

“The thing I’ve seen with him is just, mentally, the improvement from day to day,” Rodgers said. “Yesterday, we did a spur-of-the-moment adjustment during a period. I told him what to do in the huddle. Something he’s never done before. And he went out and did it perfect. It’s those little things that start to gain that trust and confidence and get you excited.”

Watson will likely make his preseason debut in the finale on Thursday in Kansas City. He’s taken a backseat to training camp standout Romeo Doubs, but Watson’s turn is coming.

