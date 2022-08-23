Read full article on original website
Leadership carries Lady Gobblers to fourth straight win
Over the course of her high school career, Lady Gobbler senior Daniella Saenz has seen her fair share of touches on the varsity floor. Now a four-year varsity letterman for the Lady Gobblers volleyball program the experience and leadership she brings has been a vital component to a team that has started off the year going 9-5.
Lady Gobblers win home opener, place 1st in silver bracket at Floresville
When Industrial arrived in Cuero last Tuesday, they certainly weren’t expecting to get swept on all three levels. The freshman squad would secure the win in two sets (25-16, 25-20), followed by the JV winning in two sets (25-14, 25-22). Once varsity’s turn arrived, the start was not what...
Tiffany Tate Koenig
Tiffany Tate Koenig, 41, of Victoria passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born August 13, 1980, in Henderson, Kentucky to Harris Dale Tate and Donna Gibbs Tate Utley. She graduated High school with all honors and worked as a waitress at Aimee’s Bluebird Café. She enjoyed drawing, painting and knitting all while listening to music. She was very close to God and was faithful in writing her devotions every day.
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt
Annie Marie Rangnow Hardt, 90, of Yorktown passed away Friday, Aug. 19. She was born Aug. 18, 1932, in DeWitt County to the late Edwin H. and Meta J. Brandt Rangnow during The Great Depression which greatly affected her life. She took great pride in the business her father started, Rangnow Water Well Service which is still a family-run business. She attended Golly Community School and went on to Cuero High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville. Annie married Norman Arthur Hardt on Nov. 24, 1956, in Yorktown and they were happily married for forty-five years until his death in 2002. Together, they made many friendships in the Dobskyville area which include the Waer, Jacob, Emily Jaeger and Arnold Families as well as her faithful postal carrier, Gaylon Kaiser. She was a bashful, quiet country girl with a beautiful smile. She was a homemaker as well as a rancher working alongside her husband and could be heard singing country music songs as she plowed the fields or hauled hay. What really defined Annie’s life was her love and dedication for her youngest daughter, Laurie.
Celebration and food drive will be hosted at Patriot Park
VICTORIA, Texas – Rise Above It Group will host a two night event at Patriot Park Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27. The event focuses on community service programs that need more help or awareness. City, state and government agencies will offer information and resources. Also, the event will host a job fair and food drop-off.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall [MORE PHOTOS]
Five years ago, many people in Victoria and the Crossroads area were surprised by the strength and force of Hurricane Harvey, myself included. Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit. The hurricane's violent eyewall winds destroyed entire city blocks. I think most of us were taken aback by the damage that Hurricane Harvey produced in the Victoria area. Here are some recent photos that were submitted to us.
New Life for Edna Theater
Something rather momentous unfolded quietly last week in Edna when the Texana Arts Council (TAC) closed on the purchase of the Edna Theater. The TAC’s acquisition of the theater represents the fulfillment of a thirty-year dream for the local non-profit arts association and brings the ownership of this iconic architectural gem full-circle and back into the hands of the good folks of Jackson County.
Victoria Police Department to pay for civilians to attend academy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will sponsor the Spring 2023 Victoria College Police Academy to help hire civilians. The VPD will pay for the academy, pay for you to attend the academy and provide a job for you upon graduation from the academy. You can submit an...
Lightning causes massive brush fire
A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Duval, Northwestern Nueces, Northwestern San Patricio, Southeastern Webb, Southeastern Mcmullen, Northern Jim Wells, Southern Live Oak, Northwestern Duval and Southwestern Bee Counties through 10:30 pm C.S.T. At 8:48 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Beeville to 8 miles south of Freer to near El Cenizo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. The hazards will be winds in excess of 40 mph (radar indicated). These gust winds could have an impact to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
Cuero ISD receives A rating, board proposes tax rate
Cuero ISD’s Board of Trustees gathered together last Thursday, Aug. 18, for their regular monthly meeting. The short and sweet meeting was called to order at precisely 6:00 p.m. and had adjourned by 6:20 p.m. The public meeting centered around discussing and proposing the budget and proposed tax rate.
Arguellez resigns, interim city admin steps in for budget season
In response to Miranda Arguellez’s resignation from a brief tenure as Yorktown’s lead administrator, the City selected veteran financial analyst Larry Zermino as interim city manager during a critical budget season. Zermeno interrupted a two-year retirement to join the city staff as deputy city manager in late June....
Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips
VICTORIA, Texas – Catalytic converters continue to get stolen from cars in Victoria this year. Thieves have taken over 100 of the car parts since January. The City Council passed an ordinance in July that says citizens cannot own undocumented catalytic converters. Though Victoria is taking steps to prevent...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
