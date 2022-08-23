Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
2 Tall Ships Make Early Appearance in Erie
Two tall ships made an early appearance in Erie ahead of Thursday's Parade of Sails. The Appledore IV and Pride of Baltimore II could be seen docked at Dobbins Landing Wednesday afternoon. They are two of the seven vessels participating in this week's Tall Ships Erie. More details on the...
erienewsnow.com
Tall Ships Erie 2022 Festival Map
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
Titusville Herald
The family that skips together rocks
When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw. And all that encouragement can...
Erie hiking trail designated as 2022 Great Greenway Trail
It’s the first time that an Erie hiking spot will be designated as a 2022 Great Greenway Trail. The Four Mile Creek Trail at the Wintergreen Gorge will receive the honor. Each year the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association chooses great places in a variety of categories. The Great Greenway Trail is one […]
erienewsnow.com
Slides at Frontier Park Closed Due to Safety Concerns
The giant slides at Frontier Park have been shutdown because people say they are getting hurt on them. The City of Erie closed the slides late last week after receiving three reports of riders who say they got hurt and are considering suing. Now, the city's insurance company and a...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
ANNA Shelter remains busy tending to 31 rescued Jack Russell Terriers
The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers. Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help. The dogs were found in horrible living […]
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
yourdailylocal.com
Fungus Having an Impact on Conifer Trees in Allegheny National Forest
WARREN, Pa. – The Allegheny National Forest is experiencing needle cast and needle blight with some of its conifer trees, Allegheny National Forest Representative Cecile Stetler explained during Tuesday’s City of Warren Street Landscape meeting. Needle cast and needle blight is simply a fungal disease of spruce trees...
Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row
Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
erienewsnow.com
JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas
Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
erienewsnow.com
Creator of World's Largest Duck, Duckling Shares What Makes Them So Special
Along with the Tall Ships sailing to the bay comes the World's Largest Rubber Duck. It has been a staple of the festival since its first appearance in 2016. Craig Samborski, the creator of the World's Largest Rubber Duck, also known as Mama Duck, is from Minnesota. However, he has traveled with Mama Duck all over the country since 2014.
erienewsnow.com
Flagship City Food Hall Kicks Off Festivities for Tall Ships 2022
Festivities for Tall Ships kicked off Monday, August 22nd with a gathering at the Flagship City Food Hall. While Tall Ships will be a waterfront event, Monday's event was an opportunity to connect the events at the bayfront with one of the newer developments in the food hall. The evening...
Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township
An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Kicks Off Week of Fun with Antique Tractor Pull
The Crawford County fair is in full swing this week, with no shortage of good times. Monday, August 22nd was the antique tractor pull, an annual crowd pleasing event. The rest of the week includes a circus, drag racing, truck and tractor pulls, and the popular demolition derby. The Crawford...
Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
