Desert Diamond Casinos, ASM Global and City of Glendale Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Grow Rapidly Expanding Entertainment District

Newly Named “Desert Diamond Arena” Unites Regional Partners For Arizona’s Premier Entertainment Destination

Today, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment and ASM Global announced plans for a major new partnership that will rename the city of Glendale’s 18,000 seat facility to Desert Diamond Arena. The agreement signals the dawn of a new level of entertainment offerings for years to come.

Located less than one mile apart, in Glendale’s vibrant Sports and Entertainment District, the partnership will integrate new opportunities and synergies between ASM Global, Desert Diamond Casinos and a world-class arena. New headline events, interconnected promotions, special offers and other amenities will all be part of an unparalleled entertainment mecca in one of the fastest-growing regions in Arizona.

This is only the beginning, as planned major upgrades to the arena and future hotel and resort expansions to Desert Diamond Casinos will ensure additional future opportunities. The announced agreement will be in place for at least a decade beginning this fall and brings together partners who share in the commitment to supporting the community by bringing expanded entertainment and economic opportunities.

The announcement comes as ASM Global has transitioned to offering a full schedule of top-level concerts. Upcoming acts include renowned talents such as Alan Jackson, Roger Waters, Professional Bull Rider Teams, Pepe Aguilar and Ateez. Additional headline acts have already been secured for 2023, including Rage Against the Machine and Carrie Underwood.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise said, “Desert Diamond Casinos has always been committed to building a successful West Valley community with diverse entertainment options. It just made sense to connect our capabilities with our neighbors at ASM Global and the City of Glendale so we can deliver the best possible experience for all of our guests. We appreciate the vision of Glendale leaders in establishing a thriving sports and entertainment district where all of us can succeed together.”

Jason Oberlander, Chief Commercial Officer for ASM Global said,

“This is about much more than changing the name of the arena. Strengthening our relationship with Desert Diamond Casinos through this new agreement will allow us to go further than ever before in delivering the highest level of entertainment experiences to our guests. With the City of Glendale, this partnership is more than the sum of its parts and we are excited to move forward with this new opportunity.”

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said, “The exciting news about the naming rights agreement is a big win for Glendale and the West Valley. Desert Diamond Casinos are leaders in entertainment, job creation and driving increased business for retail, hotels and restaurants. It is a perfect fit for their brand to be extended to our Arena. We are proud of the strong partnership between the Tohono O’odham Nation and our community.”

About Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in Southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley in Glendale, AZ, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Additional information can be found at www.ddcaz.com or by calling 833-DDC-2WIN. Follow Desert Diamond Casino West Valley on Twitter (@DDCWestValley), Facebook (@DDCWestValley), and Instagram (@desertdiamondwestvalley).

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, conventions and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.