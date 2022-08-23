Read full article on original website
Cards Stacked Against Radim Zohorna to Break Through with the Penguins
Is this Radim Zohorna's last chance to make an impact on the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Minnesota Wild at the State Fair
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the team will have a booth at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair located in the North End area of the Fairgrounds on the southeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. The 7,500 square foot space will feature Wild merchandise, an interactive street hockey rink open to ages 17 and under and a shooting station open to all ages.
Former Maple Leafs Forward Phil Kessel Signs With Vegas Golden Knights
The 34-year-old Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL regular season games, the longest active streak and is seven games away from tying Keith Yandle's all-time record of 989. The streak began when Kessel made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2009. He spent six of his...
WEEGAR EAGER TO GET GOING
'I'm looking forward to a great opportunity here with Calgary'. MacKenzie Weegar will be a full-time Alberta resident in a few short weeks, but the pull to see his new city drew him to book a weekend whirl out west. "It's a loose little vacation, you could say, coming down...
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Niemela, Gaudette, Mete & Kessel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at the changing of the guard on the team’s defense that will take place over the next three seasons. Furthering that topic, I’ll review Topi Niemela’s recent play with Team Finland in the World Juniors. I’ll wonder when he might show up on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
Zegras, Nurse star on cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Ducks center joined by Canada forward, who is first woman to receive honor from video game. Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse made history after EA Sports announced the two forwards as the cover stars of NHL 23 on Wednesday. Zegras is the first Anaheim Ducks player to be featured on...
New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2022-23
Sorokin top-five goalie option; Barzal has bounce-back appeal. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Islanders. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings.
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
Inside look at Nashville Predators
Bolster lineup with McDonagh, Niederreiter after re-signing Forsberg. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Nashville Predators. The Nashville Predators did more than just re-sign Filip Forsberg during the offseason. They added significant building blocks around...
Blackhawks prospect Rinzel won't rush his development
Defenseman, No. 25 pick in 2022 NHL Draft will play extra season in juniors before college. For Sam Rinzel, honing his game a little more before he heads to the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 is his the main focus. So the defenseman, selected No. 25 by the Chicago Blackhawks...
O'Brien Eager to Begin Second Season in the Desert
Coyotes forward hopes to build upon 'special' 2021-22 campaign, excited to join teammates at training camp. Last season, the Arizona Coyotes earned a reputation of being a tough team to play against. Opponents be warned: Liam O'Brien has spent the offseason getting even stronger. O'Brien, who signed a two-year extension...
Luke Gane Recaps 21st Duck Experience
Luke Gane still wants to make sure this isn't all one big joke. Nearly a year after finding out he would become the next 21st Duck, Gane says it all still feels surreal and a more than a little too good to be true. With submissions now open for the...
"Save The Caps" Was Caps' Greatest Save
When it comes to great saves in Washington Capitals history, Braden Holtby's paddle stop on Vegas' Alex Tuch in the waning minutes of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final stands head and shoulders above them all. But Holtby's distinction is limited to saves on the ice. Forty years ago this summer, a collaborative "save" was executed here in the greater DMV, one that kept the Caps from folding or merging or moving to another city, and ultimately setting the table for Holtby's heroics some three and a half decades down the road.
Flyers hire Ian McKeown as Vice President, Athlete Performance & Wellness
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that after a global search process, the organization has hired Ian McKeown for the newly created position of Vice President, Athlete Performance and Wellness, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. In this role, McKeown will establish and oversee a comprehensive...
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
Ground Control - Episode 139 (Marty Johnston)
Hear from the team's assistant coach about his path to the National Hockey League!. Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Marty Johnston joins the podcast to chat with Mitchell Clinton and Paul Edmonds. He touches on his extensive university hockey career, coaching pro players versus student-athletes, and much more!. Also, Jamie Thomas...
Inside look at New Jersey Devils
Add depth, size, experience with Palat, Smith, Haula in bid to end playoff drought. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the New Jersey Devils. The New Jersey Devils were among the most aggressive teams upgrading their...
Bridgestone Arena Named Arena of the Year at 2022 ACM Honors Ceremony
Arena Honored During Awards Ceremony at Ryman Auditorium. The building at 501 Broadway is feeling the love once again. After a year of memorable moments, packed concerts and a return to normalcy - not to mention a first-place performance in global ticket sales - Bridgestone Arena was named Arena of the Year at the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony.
