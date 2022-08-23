Read full article on original website
msstate.edu
Busy summer brings new infrastructure, opportunities for Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The start of the new academic year brings with it many new campus improvements and opportunities to Mississippi State students, faculty and staff. From pedestrian improvements to expanded degree options, several initiatives are new to the Bulldog family this fall:. MSU ADJUSTS TRAFFIC PLAN IN FAVOR OF PEDESTRIAN...
msstate.edu
Routine Maroon Alert Test Planned for Friday, August 26 at noon
Mississippi State University will conduct a routine test of the Maroon Alert Emergency Notification System on Friday, August 26, at noon. This test is vital in making sure we are able to share important information with our Faculty, Staff, Students and Community in a timely manner. This test will include notifications to mobile devices, university desktops, digital signage, social media, university email accounts, and the Emergency Web Page.
msstate.edu
Retired MSU professor releases novel with Gulf Coast plot
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new novel written by a Mississippi State landscape architecture professor emeritus details the restoration of Mississippi Sound and Louisiana Gulf Coast waters and the boost of seafood that follows. Pete Melby’s “Third in Line” follows the fictional character Penny Chatham as she fights through environmental legislation to...
msstate.edu
Tonia Lane named interim director of MSU Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Tonia Lane is now serving as interim director of Mississippi State University’s Institute for Imaging and Analytical Technologies. Lane joins I2AT from MSU’s Advanced Composite Institute, where she was director of business operations and program manager. At I2AT, she provides leadership for the research institute housing major research instrumentation that is available to MSU faculty, staff, students and external partners. The center is administered by the MSU Office of Research and Economic Development.
msstate.edu
NASBA diversity officer speaks at MSU Tuesday as part of Seal Distinguished Speaker Series
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Alfonzo Alexander, chief ethics and diversity officer of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and the organization’s president of the Center for the Public Trust, is Mississippi State’s fall 2022 featured guest for next week’s Leo W. Seal Jr. Distinguished Speaker Series. Sponsored...
msstate.edu
MSU recognized nationally for conservation work
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is accepting a national award for its partnership in a large-scale sustainability project. Kristine Evans, assistant professor in MSU’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Aquaculture, has been leading a team of MSU faculty and partnering agencies in a multiyear Cooperative Ecosystem Studies Units project titled “Strategic Conservation Assessment of Gulf Coast Landscapes.” The work is this year’s winner of the CESU Network Award for the project category.
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
msstate.edu
MSU Department of Art presents bi-annual faculty exhibition
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Seventeen faculty and staff members of Mississippi State’s Department of Art are presenting a variety of artistic mediums in the Bi-Annual Department of Art Faculty Exhibition Aug. 22-Sept 16. In the university’s Cullis Wade Depot Art Gallery, the exhibition showcases ceramics, drawing, fiber, painting, photography, sculpture and...
msstate.edu
Executive Council approves updates to MSU Statements on Equal Opportunity and Nondiscrimination, Free Speech and Assembly
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Executive Council on Monday [Aug. 22] took action to approve updates for critical policies pertaining to equal opportunity and nondiscrimination, as well as free speech and assembly. The university has added the following “Statement on Inclusive Excellence” to its existing Operational Policy 03.02: Statement...
msstate.edu
MSU Welcome Center offers tours, other services as university’s front door
The Mississippi State Welcome Center is the front door to the university. Not only does it assist visitors with questions and directions, but it also provides a centralized location for distribution of MSU and community publications, and we offer customized tours to guests, faculty and staff. If you have new...
Starkville Daily News
The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville
On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
msstate.edu
Professional development opportunities available through MSU Libraries
The Mississippi State Libraries offers a variety of workshops throughout the semester that can help with professional development. Whether you want to learn more about Excel or Word, or want to learn how to use Adobe Spark, Premier, InDesign and Illustrator, we have a workshop for you. If you are taking classes, we have even more workshops that might interest you.
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
WLBT
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen that...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth
A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine. On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community. The driver was identified as...
