San Angelo, TX

ktxs.com

Local man arrested on twelve warrants out of Tom Green County

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested on twelve warrants today. According to a press release, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office worked with the San Angelo Police Department to capture Juan Morales, 38, who they describe as a dangerous fugitive. Morales was arrested at a residence in San Angelo and had twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 27, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center...
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation

SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo.   According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive.  The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo.  Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.  Ten of the warrants were for felony…
FOX West Texas

Fourth felony theft arrest for TGC fugitive

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A familiar name on the Tom Green County jail roster has been arrested in Runnels County. The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said fugitive Jordan Velez, 36, was arrested in Runnels County Wednesday on a felony theft of property warrant issued in Tom Green County.
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
San Angelo LIVE!

Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire

SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired.  Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named.  Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
San Angelo LIVE!

URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday.  Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more than 250 pets out of the shelter before Thursday, September 1 and they need your help.  This is a life or death issue for these pets.   Concho Valley PAWS is working with…
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Running a red light sends a driver to the hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been a vehicular crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson. Officers on the scene said a maroon Kia was turning left from Johnson onto Sherwood while a beige Ford Ranger was Eastbound on Sherwood. Witnesses claimed the Ford ranger disregarded a red light and collided into the side of the Kia.
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash

SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
