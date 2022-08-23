Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman & Child Endangerment Top Daily Booking Report
ktxs.com
Local man arrested on twelve warrants out of Tom Green County
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A local man was arrested on twelve warrants today. According to a press release, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office worked with the San Angelo Police Department to capture Juan Morales, 38, who they describe as a dangerous fugitive. Morales was arrested at a residence in San Angelo and had twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County.
TGCSO, SAPD work together to arrest dangerous fugitive
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 27, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center...
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
Fourth felony theft arrest for TGC fugitive
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A familiar name on the Tom Green County jail roster has been arrested in Runnels County. The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said fugitive Jordan Velez, 36, was arrested in Runnels County Wednesday on a felony theft of property warrant issued in Tom Green County.
KVUE
Central Texas parents speak out after teen son's suspected overdose
17-year-old Kevin McConville died from a drug overdose in early August. He was one of three Hays CISD students who died of suspected overdoses in a month.
Midland Police Sergeant Arrested in San Angelo for DWI
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Midland Police Sergeant was arrested earlier this week in San Angelo for driving while intoxicated with a very high blood alcohol content. According to booking reports, on Aug. 23 at 6:11 p.m., Gage Smith, 30, of Midland, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .15. A BAC, or blood alcohol content, over .15 means the driver is twice as intoxicated as the law allows. Smith's bond was set at $5,000 and he was released the following morning at 10:58 a.m. Smith is currently working for the Midland Police…
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire
SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired. Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named. Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 26, 2022
New cases and positivity rates continue to decline, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the City of San Angelo.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
Department of Public Safety making it easier to obtain Class B CDL
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Public Safety is making it easier to obtain a Class B Commercial Drivers License. This comes amid a push to hire more school bus drivers. SAISD increased wages for school bus drivers from $15 to $20/hour last week in hopes of diminishing the driver deficit. This is proving […]
URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday. Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more than 250 pets out of the shelter before Thursday, September 1 and they need your help. This is a life or death issue for these pets. Concho Valley PAWS is working with…
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Running a red light sends a driver to the hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There has been a vehicular crash at the intersection of Sherwood and Johnson. Officers on the scene said a maroon Kia was turning left from Johnson onto Sherwood while a beige Ford Ranger was Eastbound on Sherwood. Witnesses claimed the Ford ranger disregarded a red light and collided into the side of the Kia.
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
