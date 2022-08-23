ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Meeting concerns solitary in prison

Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access

Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
thevalleyadvantage.com

Wright Center seeks applications

A Wright Center for Community Health and National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement initiative that was formed to address a critical national shortage of professionals is accepting applications beginning Sept. 6 for the spring 2023 semester. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13. The collaboration educates and trains students over...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

End of an era: 102-year-old school closes

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
KINGSTON, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

University reports death of undergraduate student

A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

