Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Related
lvpnews.com
Meeting concerns solitary in prison
Five thousand individuals in Lehigh County have signed a petition regarding the governing conditions of confinement in Lehigh County correctional facilities. Ashleigh Strange, director of narrative and communications for PA Stands Up, presented the petition to the Lehigh County commissioners during their Aug. 10 meeting. In an interview with The...
Phillipsburg board gives final thumbs up to riverfront warehouse development
Construction of a massive warehouse proposed along Phillipsburg’s Delaware River is one vote away from breaking ground. The Land Use Board unanimously voted Thursday to approve the final site plan for a 420,000-square-foot warehouse proposed by Peron Development even while the town is embroiled in a lawsuit to stop the project.
Times News
Mauch Chunk to limit Labor Day access
Carbon County is limiting access of Mauch Chunk Lake Park to only locals for the Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, the commissioners announced that on the weekend of Sept. 3-5, there will be a temporary change to beach access. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said the board had a discussion with David...
On Alert: Dangerous animal tranquilizer found in street drugs nationwide
SCRANTON, Pa. — An animal tranquilizer called xylazine, also commonly referred to as "tranq," is popping up in street drugs across the country. The biggest concern among experts is the association with more overdose deaths. Xylazine is a sedative; it slows down your heart rate and breathing. Combine that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
thevalleyadvantage.com
Wright Center seeks applications
A Wright Center for Community Health and National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement initiative that was formed to address a critical national shortage of professionals is accepting applications beginning Sept. 6 for the spring 2023 semester. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13. The collaboration educates and trains students over...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans move forward for QuickChek to replace Phillipsburg bowling alley
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A convenience store and gas station may soon replace a longtime bowling alley in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The town's Land Use Board approved a plan Thursday to bring a QuickChek to 671 Memorial Parkway, the current site of Warren Lanes bowling alley. The developer, PBXDEV 2, LLC,...
End of an era: 102-year-old school closes
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An elementary school in Luzerne County is closed for good after serving the community for more than 100 years. Our media partners at the Times Leader tell Eyewitness News the Wyoming Valley West School Board made the closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary in Kingston official Wednesday night during a special […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrownandwhite.com
University reports death of undergraduate student
A fourth-year undergraduate Lehigh student, Yuehan Wang, died suddenly off campus Friday, according to an email sent to the Lehigh community by President Joseph Helble. Lehigh University police have contacted the student’s housemates and notified the student’s family, the email said. Counseling and Psychological Services and My SSP...
Spotted lanternfly seen in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The spotted lanternfly has been slowly making its way north, and now the invasive pest population is growing in Lackawanna County. Jill Baer is the master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension in Scranton. She says the invasive insect first showed up in Lackawanna County last year, and the bugs have only spread since then.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Monroe County Child Predator Sentenced For 20 Years
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police. Scott A. Grant received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as well as a lifetime registration on the sex offender list, known as Megan's Law.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire on the second floor of building on Hudson Street, Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Phillipsburg Police, Fire, and EMS units were called to a structure fire at 223 Hudson Street on Saturday morning, August 27. Upon arrival, it was determined that all residents had evacuated the building safely and no one was trapped inside. The fire, located in a bedroom on...
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
Monroe County's Most Wanted Stalker Caught And Arrested
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police Department. Brian Muffley, a former most wanted criminal in Monroe County, PA, was apprehended by the local Stroudsburg Area Regional Police (SARPD) and arrested for Felony Stalking and additional crimes without incident.
Comments / 0