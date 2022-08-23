ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robby Ashford will have chance to prove himself in Auburn's season opener

By Taylor Jones
 5 days ago
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The drama-filled quarterback saga at Auburn could soon come to an end, as it is expected that T.J. Finley will take the reins of the offense for the Tigers season-opener against Mercer on Sept. 3.

But, will he play the entire game? Or even be the starter for week two against San Jose State? If Auburn truly wants to succeed, it would be best practice to allow another quarterback to get reps at some point during the Mercer game.

That lucky candidate could be Oregon transfer, Robby Ashford.

Ashford has received praise all summer, as well as fall camp due to his quick decision-making and speed. One teammate even called Ashford “a pain in the butt” due to how fast he runs through the defense.

As week one preparations continue, expect Ashford to still receive reps with the first team offense, as well as get valuable playing time during the Mercer game says Auburn Undercover’s Jason Caldwell.

Getting his feet wet in the spring, Ashford has continued to improve and it has come quickly during the camp session. He has improved so much that the coaches want to continue to get him work with the first team, which is why we’ll see him in the game and maybe early against Mercer.

The first two weeks will be crucial for Auburn’s offense, as the quarterbacks will earn two games of in-game experience before facing Penn State on Sept. 17. By then, each quarterback will have had a chance to prove themselves in live situations and will allow Bryan Harsin to make a decision that best benefits the team.

