Commanders to be without top pass rusher for Week 3 matchup vs. Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles have a manageable schedule to start the 2022 NFL season, and their week three opponent will be without their top pass rusher.

The Washington Commanders announced four roster moves, including placing Chase Young on the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he’ll miss the team’s first four regular season games.

Young, the No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL last November, logging 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks one year after recording 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles as a rookie.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

