Wilmington, DE

Phillymag.com

Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia

The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wilmington, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts

Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at.  So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary.  “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
NEW CASTLE, DE
Hidden City Philadelphia

A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown

By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kanye West
Tyson Beckford
Delaware LIVE News

Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19

  Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
billypenn.com

What it’s like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly

Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Cape Cod Home Glen Mills

A fabulous Cape Cod-style home on 6.22 gorgeous acres at Hog’s Breath, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is available for sale in Glen Mills. Nestled in a bucolic country setting, this property – known as Hog’s Breath – also boasts luscious gardens, a springhouse, spring-fed pond, and a four-stall barn with a 100-bale hayloft. Its elevated position also offers breathtaking views of Glen Mills.
GLEN MILLS, PA
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet River

Meet River, a 3-year-old mixed breed available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Tags: brandywine valley spca, pets on the plaza, river.
NEW CASTLE, DE
phillyvoice.com

Philly man wins $10,000 from Herr's for Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips

A new potato chip inspired by roast pork hoagies has won Herr's contest to determine the quintessential Philadelphia-flavored chip. The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce, a combination of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce, and Whiz Whit, a cheesy onion flavor reminiscent of a cheesesteak. More than 11,000 people voted in the contest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wjbr.com

Free Meals For Dover Students

Back to School is here and there is a new program being implemented. The program will help students who may be food insecure. As the new school year gets underway, the focus turns to the students and their well-being. A local woman is helping to provide free meals for Dover students.
DOVER, DE

