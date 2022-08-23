Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
A pet alligator cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philly
An emotional support alligator believed to be the viral sensation Wally cooled off on the spray ground at LOVE Park in Philadelphia, surprising visitors with his presence. Britt Miller was with her baby girl on a walk when she witnessed Wally at the park, tweeting, “This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park.”
North Philadelphia's New Barber's Hall has served as community staple for 45 years
August is Black Business Month, and Jake Adams' North Philadelphia business has been a staple in the community for nearly 45 years.
Phillymag.com
Inside the Opulent “Extreme Wow” Suite at W Philadelphia
The W’s swank spin on a presidential hotel suite is Philly Soul meets French Revolution — complete with a DJ booth and spinning bed. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Are we in Miami?...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Castle Hills welcomes families back with BBQ, haircuts
Jennifer Reeve’s son starts kindergarten on Monday, and she said it’s important for her to feel comfortable with the environment she’s dropping him off at. So they attended the Wednesday evening open house barbecue at Castle Hills Elementary. “He’s entering public school for the very first time,” she said. “He was able to meet his teachers and being able to ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown
By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
billypenn.com
The ‘Flavored by Philly’ potato chip winner is an ode to the city’s best sandwiches
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. Chester County chip company Herr’s has announced the winner of its “Flavored by Philly” competition, which sourced ideas for local-themed flavors from regular folks. In mid-June, Herr’s picked three finalists out of the 6,200 entries “made by...
Rotary flags line Wilmington Riverwalk until Sept. 19
Hundreds of U.S. flags once again are dancing gracefully along the Wilmington Riverwalk. Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, the Flags for Heroes display is an annual event originally designed to honor veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces. In 2020, the club expanded those being honored to include first responders, law enforcement officers, teachers, healthcare ... Read More
billypenn.com
What it’s like to be a trans kid going back to school in Philly
Owen is prepping for the start of his junior year, stocking up on fresh supplies, and setting a goal to get better grades to prepare for college apps. In advance of classes resuming next week, he’s also started journaling again — a practice he’s picked up to help manage the complex feelings that come with being trans in a public school.
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stone Cape Cod Home Glen Mills
A fabulous Cape Cod-style home on 6.22 gorgeous acres at Hog’s Breath, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is available for sale in Glen Mills. Nestled in a bucolic country setting, this property – known as Hog’s Breath – also boasts luscious gardens, a springhouse, spring-fed pond, and a four-stall barn with a 100-bale hayloft. Its elevated position also offers breathtaking views of Glen Mills.
fox29.com
Troubling times as inflation hits Philadelphia ice cream truck owners
PHILADELPHIA - There is trouble in dessert paradise as ice cream trucks struggle to make ends meet. Radwe says overhead is killing her. "It cost me, like, 30 to 40 percent extra. 30 to 40. At the same time, the sales are not that much," Radwe said. Ice cream and...
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet River
Meet River, a 3-year-old mixed breed available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Tags: brandywine valley spca, pets on the plaza, river.
Creole, cajun and a taste of jazz. This new N.J. restaurant is right on key.
When Essie’s opened in June, it was the merciful end to a five-year saga for owners Mike and Cherie Gillespie. Shortly after purchasing the building, a few blocks off White Horse Pike in Clementon, in 2017, the roof collapsed during to a snowstorm, forcing a massive renovation. Then came the pandemic, delaying the opening even further.
phillyvoice.com
Philly man wins $10,000 from Herr's for Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips
A new potato chip inspired by roast pork hoagies has won Herr's contest to determine the quintessential Philadelphia-flavored chip. The Long Hots & Sharp Provolone flavor beat out two other finalists – 215 Special Sauce, a combination of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce, and Whiz Whit, a cheesy onion flavor reminiscent of a cheesesteak. More than 11,000 people voted in the contest.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania City Makes List of 5 Awesome Cities to Buy a Home for Under $225,000
The housing market is on a roller coaster of sorts. Have been historically high for a long time now, but add to that skyrocketing mortgage rates, and you have quite a confusing situation. So, is there anywhere in America where you can still find a nice home for under $225,000?...
wjbr.com
Free Meals For Dover Students
Back to School is here and there is a new program being implemented. The program will help students who may be food insecure. As the new school year gets underway, the focus turns to the students and their well-being. A local woman is helping to provide free meals for Dover students.
delawarepublic.org
New 'Feeding Our Friends Project' hopes to provide free meals to Dover students on Saturday's
As the new school year gets underway, a new program in Dover is working to feed some school children on weekends. Feminine is an organization that helps women discover their calling and learn how to be graceful and confident. And its CEO Deborah Salomon is launching the “Feeding Our Friends...
