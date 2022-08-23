ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players who raised their stock during fall camp

By JD McCarthy
 2 days ago
Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Every year some players will have impressive fall camps and this year was no different for Auburn.

With fall camp all but over, let’s take a look at some of the players who boosted their stock the most during fall camp. While some of these players are now the favorites for a starting spot, some are now key backups.

The group includes several veterans who have started to put it together as well as some youngsters and even a couple of newcomers who look like players Auburn will be able to count on this season.

Here is a look at the seven players who boosted their stock the most as well as some players who deserve recognition for their progress.

QB T.J. Finley

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

I certainly got this one wrong. I fully expected Zach Calzada to come in and eventually beat out Finley for the starting spot. Instead, Finley appears to have beaten out two transfers and is Auburn’s top quarterback.

While I have questions about Finley, he deserves credit for improving this offseason and will have a chance to show his improvement against Mercer.

S Cayden Bridges

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knew Zion Puckett was going to be one of the starting safeties but the second spot was up for grabs. Bridges looks to have beaten out two more experienced players for that spot.

An exceptional athlete, he has made tremendous progress this offseason and he should be a key player in the secondary.

WR Camden Brown

Despite being a true freshman, Brown was perhaps the player who raised his stock the most this fall after he started practicing with the veterans early in camp. At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, he has the athleticism and size to be a star for Auburn. While he may not be quite there yet, he should be an important target and a player to watch.

LB Cam Riley

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Riley has locked down the second starting linebacker spot alongside Owen Pappoe this fall. At 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds with great athleticism, he has a chance to be a special player for Auburn.

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The second wide out to make this list, Johnson looks to be the favorite to earn a starting spot and with his speed, he brings a big play dimension that Auburn sorely needs.

CB Keionte Scott

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Despite being a late arrival Scott started making plays immediately at both corner and nickel back. A starting spot may be tough for him to earn but he should see plenty of action at both spots and will be a key member of the secondary.

The expectations were high for the nation’s No. 1 JUCO cornerback but he is on track to surpass those.

OL Tate Johnson

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Johnson has done exactly what you want someone to do when a player ahead of them suffers an injury. It is unclear when Nick Brahms will be able to return to action this season but Johnson has solidified himself as the starting center in his absence.

He has forced two more experienced players in Jalil Irvin and Brandon Council to work at guard instead of center, an impressive feat for someone who has appeared in just one game.

Honorable Mentions

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

This group of players raised their stock but not quite as much as the others.

  • Damari Alston: He had strong showings in the scrimmages and looks like the clear No. 3 running back as a true freshman.
  • Tar’Varish Dawson Jr.: He is challenging for the starting slot receiver spot and could be a dynamic playmaker for Auburn.
  • Kameron Stutts: He worked with the first team offensive line during the spring and continued his strong work in fall. While he may not start he looks to be next in line if someone is forced to miss time at guard.
  • J.D. Rhym: The true freshman corner has impressed ever since he arrived on campus.

AL.com

Goodman: Did Bryan Harsin already miss at QB for Auburn?

The best player on Auburn’s football team is running back Tank Bigsby, but the question of who hands him the ball is a more important one for Auburn’s success this season. Coach Bryan Harsin has a big announcement to make this week. Who’s going to start at quarterback for Auburn against Mercer? It could be former transfer TJ Finley (LSU), or one of Auburn’s two new quarterback transfers, Zach Calzada (Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford (Oregon).
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Breaking: I-85 northbound blocked by tractor trailer spill just south of Exit 60

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lane of I-85 in Auburn, and one lane is closed from about a quarter of a mile south of Exit 60 back to the vicinity of Exit 57. Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer carrying a load of pallets slipped off the shoulder of the interstate, with the truck flipping onto its side and the trailer turning and spilling out the pallets.
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”

The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery

OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamaageline.gov

Class Of 2022 Inducted Into Alabama Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
COLUMBUS, GA
tjournal.com

Twitty and Lynn to perform in Buena Vista

 Legendary country music vocalist Conway Twitty once performed at the Silver Moon Music Barn in Buena Vista. Now, the late star's grandson will be visiting Buena Vista. While that is surely enough to get the interest of music fans, he won't be coming alone. He will be with the granddaughter of fellow legend Loretta Lynn.
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Unofficial results of the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The unofficial results for the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election are in, according to auburnalabama.org. Official results are pending until July 30, and the winners will take office on Nov. 7. WARD 1:Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. — 90 votesConnie Fitch-Taylor — 214 votes WARD 2:Kelley Griswold — 382 votesPaul West — 241 […]
AUBURN, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Celebrating a Walmart Reveal

On Aug. 19, Walmart on Highway 280/431 North hosted a Grand Re-Opening Celebration. There were food trucks, bounce houses, and more. The store also revealed a mural by Valerie Eskridge. The mural includes our side of the River Walk, a guitar head representing the musical performances at the amphitheater, a race car for the Alabama Motor Speedway, a map of all the surrounding cities, our brave military, paint brush and paint tube to represent the places that provide creative opportunities like the Phenix City Art Center.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

I-85 South in Macon County closed after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has shut down both southbound lanes of I-85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the wreck involving commercial vehicles happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Troopers urge drivers to seek an...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court. According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn. Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Comments / 0

Community Policy