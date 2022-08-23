Players who raised their stock during fall camp

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Every year some players will have impressive fall camps and this year was no different for Auburn.

With fall camp all but over, let’s take a look at some of the players who boosted their stock the most during fall camp. While some of these players are now the favorites for a starting spot, some are now key backups.

The group includes several veterans who have started to put it together as well as some youngsters and even a couple of newcomers who look like players Auburn will be able to count on this season.

Here is a look at the seven players who boosted their stock the most as well as some players who deserve recognition for their progress.

QB T.J. Finley

I certainly got this one wrong. I fully expected Zach Calzada to come in and eventually beat out Finley for the starting spot. Instead, Finley appears to have beaten out two transfers and is Auburn’s top quarterback.

While I have questions about Finley, he deserves credit for improving this offseason and will have a chance to show his improvement against Mercer.

S Cayden Bridges

Everyone knew Zion Puckett was going to be one of the starting safeties but the second spot was up for grabs. Bridges looks to have beaten out two more experienced players for that spot.

An exceptional athlete, he has made tremendous progress this offseason and he should be a key player in the secondary.

WR Camden Brown

Despite being a true freshman, Brown was perhaps the player who raised his stock the most this fall after he started practicing with the veterans early in camp. At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, he has the athleticism and size to be a star for Auburn. While he may not be quite there yet, he should be an important target and a player to watch.

LB Cam Riley

Riley has locked down the second starting linebacker spot alongside Owen Pappoe this fall. At 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds with great athleticism, he has a chance to be a special player for Auburn.

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr.

The second wide out to make this list, Johnson looks to be the favorite to earn a starting spot and with his speed, he brings a big play dimension that Auburn sorely needs.

CB Keionte Scott

Despite being a late arrival Scott started making plays immediately at both corner and nickel back. A starting spot may be tough for him to earn but he should see plenty of action at both spots and will be a key member of the secondary.

The expectations were high for the nation’s No. 1 JUCO cornerback but he is on track to surpass those.

OL Tate Johnson

Johnson has done exactly what you want someone to do when a player ahead of them suffers an injury. It is unclear when Nick Brahms will be able to return to action this season but Johnson has solidified himself as the starting center in his absence.

He has forced two more experienced players in Jalil Irvin and Brandon Council to work at guard instead of center, an impressive feat for someone who has appeared in just one game.

Honorable Mentions

This group of players raised their stock but not quite as much as the others.