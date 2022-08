Senior defensive tackle Janaz Jordan is no longer with Colorado's football program after violating team rules. Jordan was expected to be one of the top three defensive tackles in the rotation this fall, behind juniors Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman. Senior Justin Jackson, redshirt freshmen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams, and true freshman Aaron Austin, are other Buffaloes capable of playing on the interior of the defensive line.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO