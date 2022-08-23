ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

Grown-​Up Stir-​Fried Rice Recipe

A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–​aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Dr Pepper Pulled Pork

The secret to tender, flavorful pulled pork. Every time. Pulled Pork is one of the most crowd-pleasing dinners out there. Slap it on a bun or on a baked sweet potato (one of my family’s favorites) and dinner is done, and it’s a darn good dinner. I love a recipe where the slow cooker does all of the work for you and that’s what we’ve got for you here, but the magic isn’t just in the cooking method, it’s also in the secret ingredient — a can of Dr Pepper. That little can of soda somehow makes for some of the most flavorful, tender pulled pork out there, so give this a try!
RECIPES
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refried Beans#Tostada#Spiced Beef#Food Drink#Refried Bean Tostadas#Mexican#Diamond Crystal
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria

King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy