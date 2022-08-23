Gio: 'As long as Brian Cashman is here…Aaron Boone is gonna be the manager'

Brian Cashman voiced his support for Aaron Boone when speaking to reporters on Monday, despite Boone’s Yankees putting up the worst record in the league in the month of August as of this past weekend.

If Yankee fans expected anything less, Gio says you clearly don’t know Cashman.

“That’s why I always laugh when people think Aaron Boone should be on the hot seat,” Gio said. “As long as Brian Cashman is there, and the Yankees don’t completely fall apart, Aaron Boone is gonna be the manager. He loves the guy. He loves everything about him.”

Boone just signed a new contract this past offseason after a lackluster regular season and lopsided loss to the hated Red Sox in the Wild Card Game, so what would it take to get Cashman to make a change?

“If they get knocked out in the first round or lose one of the top spots in the American League and lose in the Wild Card round, there will be changes, because that’s what the fans will demand,” Boomer said.

“It’s always going to be the manager before the players.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)