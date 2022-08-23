ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans

By Marty Simpkins
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago

WAKE FOREST — This year’s Wake Forest Comic-Con had its biggest turnout ever, with more than 1,500 in attendance at the Renaissance Center on Saturday. Play4Life Comics, in partnership with Downtown Wake Forest Inc., brought together fans of comic books, movies, TV shows, anime and other fan favorites for a special event held for the first time since the COVID-19 […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Lifestyle
Wake Forest, NC
Coronavirus
Wake Forest, NC
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Local Life#Comic Books#Username#Covid#Localevent#Parade#Wake Forest Comic Con#Downtown Wake Forest Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
1K+
Followers
424
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy