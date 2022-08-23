Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans

WAKE FOREST — This year’s Wake Forest Comic-Con had its biggest turnout ever, with more than 1,500 in attendance at the Renaissance Center on Saturday. Play4Life Comics, in partnership with Downtown Wake Forest Inc., brought together fans of comic books, movies, TV shows, anime and other fan favorites for a special event held for the first time since the COVID-19 […]

