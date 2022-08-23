Downstreem Receives Funding from New Private Investors to Continue Accelerated Growth; Adds Board Advisor with Global eDiscovery Track Record

Read full article on original website
Related
internationaltechnology.com
Immediation Raises Additional AUD$5 Million from Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Managed by Euroz Hartleys
New Capital Follows Completion of 3 Global Partnerships;. Brings Total Funding to AUD$8.5 Million in Past 10 Months. MELBOURNE and LOS ANGELES-August 23, 2022- Immediation, the world's leading digital dispute resolution provider, today announced it has received AUD$5 million (USD$3.5 million) in further funding from a consortium of institutional and private investors, managed by Euroz Hartleys. This AUD$5 million comprised the second tranche of an $8.5M raising. Immediation has now secured four institutional investors on its register, including Thorney Technologies, SG Hiscock, Wunala Capital, and Perennial Private Investments, the private capital business of major Australian investment management company, Perennial Partners.
Zuora to Acquire Zephr, Giving Companies the Power to Deliver Optimal Subscriber Experiences
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its planned acquisition of Zephr, a leading subscription experience platform used by global digital publishing and media companies. As an existing Zuora® partner, Zephr’s pre-integrated solution is in use today by joint customers, and will immediately expand Zuora’s product suite. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005677/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
Retail Tech: Aptean PLM Acquisition, MySize Brazilian JV, LilyAI Nabs $25M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Planning/assortment Aptean/Aptos Aptean, an enterprise software solutions provider for manufacturers and distributors, has acquired the planning and product lifecycle management (PLM) divisions of retail technology solutions provider Aptos. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications. With operations primarily...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Solutions in InfoComm India 2022
Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to meet the needs of today’s hybrid work environment, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced it will return to InfoComm India 2022 (September 5-7) to showcase its award-winning line of professional conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming products at Booth F65 in the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005749/en/ ClearOne’s BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array is the world’s most technologically advanced ceiling tile beamforming mic array, delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. (Photo: Business Wire) Builders, architects, designers, contractors, and commercial integration professionals play an important role in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for a hybrid work environment — wherever that work environment might take place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
internationaltechnology.com
Global Aluminum Casting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027
The global aluminum casting market held a market value of USD 61.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market volume is estimated to account around 30,025.3 MT in 2021. Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/aluminum-casting-market. The aluminum...
internationaltechnology.com
Pallet transfer system for a supply chain
Do you need a pallet transfer system for your supply chain? Do you have a lot of products that need to be moved around quickly and efficiently? If so, then you might want to consider investing in a pallet transfer system. A pallet transfer system is a type of conveyor...
Today in B2B Payments: Digital Solutions Tackle Industry-Specific Problems
Today in B2B payments, suppliers of digital solutions aim to streamline manual processes and other hurdles, with solutions for the agriculture, trucking and chemical industries. The agriculture industry has been tough to digitize, but that didn’t stop DiMuto CEO Gary Loh from launching his company in 2019 to solve the...
TechCrunch
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
Liberty Diversified International Names Greg Theis President and CEO
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Liberty Diversified International (LDI), a New Hope, Minn.-based manufacturer of packaging, office furniture and building products, announced today that Greg Theis has been selected to lead LDI as its President and CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005822/en/ Liberty Diversified International (LDI), a New Hope, Minn.-based manufacturer of packaging, office furniture and building products, announced that Greg Theis has been selected to lead LDI as its President and CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Allianz in talks with banks for China asset management venture -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) is in talks with Chinese banks to set up a majority-owned asset management venture in the world's second-largest economy, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, aiming to tap a $4.3 trillion market for wealth products.
internationaltechnology.com
RLDA invites bids for leasing 3.5 acres of railway land at Andhra's Dharmavaram for Commercial Development
New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has called for bids for leasing out a land parcel of 3.5 acres at Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh for commercial development for a lease period of 45 years and for a reserve price of Rs. 9.58 Crore.
internationaltechnology.com
Personal Protective Equipment Market Expected to Expand at 6.32% CAGR by the End of 2030 | Market In-Depth Analysis
The Personal Protective Equipment Market is anticipated to grow by US$63,109.7 Million by 2030 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2022 – 2030. The global personal protective equipment market is driven by rapid industrialization worldwide and rising urbanization. These factors have helped shape the personal protective equipment market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the personal protective equipment market could also face challenges such as obstacles in obtaining raw materials and weak supply chains. The details covered in the personal protective equipment market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Personal protective equipment market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested personal protective equipment market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Polygon founder raises $50M for emerging markets-focused web3 venture fund
Nailwal, alongside Cere co-founder Kenzi Wang, has raised $50 million from investors including other venture firms, crypto exchanges, family offices and institutions, though they did not share specific names. Symbolic plans to primarily back companies building consumer-facing decentralized apps (dApps), Nailwal said, a move that seems aligned with Polygon’s own goal to speed up web3 app development.
thefastmode.com
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Comments / 0