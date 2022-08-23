ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars accepting nominees for NFL’s Fan of the Year competition

By John Dillon
Every year the NFL invites one fan from each of their 32 teams to the Super Bowl, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the hunt to find one exceptional person to represent them at the big game. The winner of the competition will be someone who “best embodies the pride and spirit of DUUUVAL” according to the team’s press release to announce the event.

Out of all 32 fans nominated, one will be named the “Ultimate Fan of the Year” at the NFL Honors award special which is set to take place during the week of the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. To sweeten the deal and draw attention to the promotion, the Jaguars will also give their nominee access to special experiences, perks, and prizes during the 2022 season.

Do you know anyone that might fit the bill for this exciting chance to be named the Jaguars’ biggest fan? Maybe you are the ideal candidate yourself! Nominate anyone you think might be deserving of the award at nfl.com/fanoftheyear before October 3rd to participate in the exciting sweepstakes.

In our opinion over here at Jaguars Wire, any fan dedicated enough to be reading this post is worthy of the chance to be named Jacksonville’s biggest football fanatic.

With some luck and a well-timed application, you could find yourself in Arizona for the Super Bowl surrounded by the NFL’s best fans. Prove your fandom by using the hashtag #Jaguars on social media, and stay tuned to Jaguars Wire to catch up on all things related to Jacksonville football ahead of the team’s final preseason tilt vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday

