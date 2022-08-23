ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

The Independent

New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes

Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
BBC

Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged

UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
BBC

Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested

Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
The Independent

Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

Following months of violent protests and a change of leader in Sri Lanka,the country’s economic crisis persists.But this week the UK’s Foreign Office removed its “essential travel only” warning for the Indian Ocean island, in an update to the FCDO’s website on Friday 26 August.The FCDO had previously changed its advice to “essential travel only” on 22 July, advising Britons against leisure travel to the economically-hit destination. FCO advice had earlier been tightened in May 2022, amid the worst of the protests; with the change in advice causing some cancelled holidays and the invalidation of travellers’ insurance policies.Sri Lanka...
Reuters

Takeover of NDTV by India's richest man worries journalists

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - For years Indian television company NDTV (NDTV.NS) pursued an independent line critical of the government even as others embraced strident nationalism. Now a proposed takeover by tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has raised fears that one of the country's last bastions of free media is under threat.
BBC

London petrol stations damaged by anti-oil protesters

Police have made a number of arrests after protesters damaged petrol stations in London. The Met said several petrol stations were targeted on Friday morning "causing disruption and damaging pumps". Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its members were disrupting seven petrol stations across the capital. They made...
AFP

Court suspends Thai PM Prayut from office

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha from office while it considers a legal challenge that could see him thrown out months before an expected general election. - Legal wrangle - It is not the first time the Constitutional Court has played a role in Thai politics -- it cancelled the results of general elections in 2006 and 2014.
The Independent

NDTV: Indian news conglomerate says it was acquired by billionaire tycoon Adani ‘without consent’

The indirect acquisition of an Indian news channel by a billionaire tycoon considered close to the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi, has sent shockwaves in newsrooms and the journalistic community across India.NDTV, or New Delhi Television, has operated in India for decades by veteran journalists and co-founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, and is said to be part of a shrinking news space critical of the current dispensation at New Delhi.But on Tuesday, billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s media arm AMG Media Networks (AMNL) acquired a holding company that owns 29.18 per cent of NDTV, something the veteran journalists said was...
Daily Mail

Inside Myanmar's notorious Insein prison

Built by the British in 1871, Insein is Myanmar's largest prison, housing many people arrested for opposing the junta which surged to power in February 2021. The prison was designed to incarcerate around 5,000 people, but has seen inmate numbers swell to over 10,000 since the coup. Rights groups including...
The Hill

Former Pakistan PM Khan charged under antiterrorism act after fiery speech

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged under Pakistan’s antiterrorism law on Sunday after delivering a speech on Saturday threatening senior police officers and a judge, according to multiple reports. The New York Times reported Khan, who was ousted in April through a no-confidence vote, railed during a rally in Islamabad against officials involved…
