Public Safety

Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $65M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $65,233,507 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1JywLC87mQTvCW8XREmjSWTzG8nAXbp2Jh. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Coinstar Moves Beyond Bitcoin, Adding Dogecoin, Ethereum to ATMs

Seven leading digital assets will be available for purchase with cash deposits at 10,000 Coinstar ATMs across the United States. Crypto onboarding service Coinme has announced the introduction of six new digital assets available for purchase via cash deposits at kiosk stations located across the U.S following a partnership deal with Coinstar.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $32,218,642 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments

The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
CREDITS & LOANS
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase

The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
zycrypto.com

Investors Take Bitcoin Off Crypto Exchanges ‘Like Never Before’. A Reason To Cheer?

Arcane Research, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, notes that bitcoin holders have been pulling their BTC off exchanges hysterically in a newly released report. This implies less interest among investors to trade or hold the crypto asset on centralized exchanges. Record Bitcoin Exchange Outflows. Arcane Research took to Twitter to share...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal

Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
MARKETS

