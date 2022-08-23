Read full article on original website
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $65M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $65,233,507 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1JywLC87mQTvCW8XREmjSWTzG8nAXbp2Jh. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
decrypt.co
Coinstar Moves Beyond Bitcoin, Adding Dogecoin, Ethereum to ATMs
Seven leading digital assets will be available for purchase with cash deposits at 10,000 Coinstar ATMs across the United States. Crypto onboarding service Coinme has announced the introduction of six new digital assets available for purchase via cash deposits at kiosk stations located across the U.S following a partnership deal with Coinstar.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $32,218,642 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Largest U.S. Bitcoin ATM provider wants to go public—with an $885 million SPAC
Bitcoin ATM company Bitcoin Depot said it plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in 2023. Bitcoin Depot, the largest U.S. provider of Bitcoin ATMs, announced Thursday that it plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in an $885 million deal.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase
The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
zycrypto.com
Investors Take Bitcoin Off Crypto Exchanges ‘Like Never Before’. A Reason To Cheer?
Arcane Research, a cryptocurrency analysis firm, notes that bitcoin holders have been pulling their BTC off exchanges hysterically in a newly released report. This implies less interest among investors to trade or hold the crypto asset on centralized exchanges. Record Bitcoin Exchange Outflows. Arcane Research took to Twitter to share...
CoinDesk
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal
Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
Their Crypto ‘Bank’ Failed and They Lost Six Figures Overnight – What Now?
On Sunday, June 12, at 10:20 p.m., George -- like thousands of other customers using crypto lending exchange Celsius -- received an email reading: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
Jack Dorsey and Vitalik Buterin have been squabbling for months over whether bitcoin or ethereum is better. Here's how their head-butting began.
Jack Dorsey thinks ethereum, which Buterin co-founded, has "single points of failure." Buterin has critiqued Dorsey's bitcoin project, TBD.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Largest Mining Pool Shuns Proof-of-Work Fork, Set Sights On ETC, And Other GPU Mineable Coins
Bitfly, the firm behind Ethereum’s most significant mining pool Ethermine has revealed in a recent blog post that it will be ceasing all Ethereum Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining operations following The Merge. Additionally, it will not create a dedicated mining pool for any Ethereum PoW fork. “After carefull [careful] evaluation...
