With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, take advantage of the sunshine and go on an open house spree! Check out the beauties below. 15 Lakeside Park, Dallas. This elegant and well-built home sits on one of the most scenic sites available, and it was built for one-level luxury living. With tall ceilings, large rooms, and lots of glass, the house was built to take advantage of the natural, garden-like setting. The living areas and primary bedroom face the pond and creek with its flowing waters and tall fountains, giving an unmistakable sense of serenity. Two ensuite second-floor bedrooms open to a large covered porch overlooking the grounds. The house has been beautifully maintained and freshly painted inside, giving a new owner a blank slate for modern updates. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO