ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Eagles Look to Soar Back to Title Contention

Richard Williams can’t remember the last time he was part of a team that went through the regular season undefeated, as a coach or even a player. So, the Episcopal School of Dallas head coach was stunned when the Eagles were perfect against their SPC rivals last season — not because his team wasn’t capable, but since he knows the difficulty of such a feat.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking

Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Doctor’s Orders: Prepare Mentally, Physically for Dallas Marathon

The journey to winning the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival in 2015 began with a father’s example. Dr. Logan Sherman remembers his father running the Dallas Marathon and then finding a similar passion in middle school. The sports chiropractor has since developed a training regimen that has allowed him to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts First International College Football Game When Texas Wesleyan Faces Arkansas State-Queretaro Saturday

A Mexican college team inspired by the Dallas Cowboys and willing to travel more than 1,000 miles on a bus to play football is heading to North Texas on Thursday. "They didn't want to stop at the hotel and shower and take nap and relax," said Hugo R. Martinez, a chair for the matchup dubbed Global Clasico. "They wanted to drive in straight to Arlington and go see the stadium. So, they're incredibly excited about that."
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Knights Aim To Continue#Tapps
peoplenewspapers.com

Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend: Aug. 27-28

With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, take advantage of the sunshine and go on an open house spree! Check out the beauties below. 15 Lakeside Park, Dallas. This elegant and well-built home sits on one of the most scenic sites available, and it was built for one-level luxury living. With tall ceilings, large rooms, and lots of glass, the house was built to take advantage of the natural, garden-like setting. The living areas and primary bedroom face the pond and creek with its flowing waters and tall fountains, giving an unmistakable sense of serenity. Two ensuite second-floor bedrooms open to a large covered porch overlooking the grounds. The house has been beautifully maintained and freshly painted inside, giving a new owner a blank slate for modern updates. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Ranks 20 On List of Most Million-Dollar Homes In The U.S.

The median home price in Dallas hasn’t yet reached $400,000, but the area has a decent number of homes valued at $1 million or more as well. A study from LendingTree shows 2.2% of owner-occupied homes in the Dallas area are valued at $1 million or more (34,376 of 1,561,136 homes in the area).
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas rainfall totals could break all-time high

Monday's rain could set a record for North Texas. FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Ali Turiano says this is the second-wettest 24-hour period ever in North Texas. Some parts of the region have already gotten up to 10 inches of rain since Sunday night and that rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning.
dmagazine.com

Surplus of Office Space Will Soon Be Highrise Residential

Downtown Dallas is about to get a whole lot different. From the outside, it’s likely to look the same. But in some of Dallas’ most historic and notable skyline-gracers, the halls that housed a number of corporations will soon be home to, well, homes!. The core of Downtown...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy