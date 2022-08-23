ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida

Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?

A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

The Swamp Restaurant will reopen Monday at new location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1994, The Swamp Restaurant has been a beloved Gator watering hole for both students and alumni alike. From tailgates to happy hours, Swamp has become synonymous with UF pride and enthusiastic locals, both looking to celebrate the place they all call home, Gainesville. However, after years at its original location, The Swamp Restaurant was forced to leave its home on West University Ave in the summer of 2020. While many thought this might have been the end of this local establishment, The Swamp Restaurant’s team thought differently and began collaborating with local developers to begin making big plans for a new location just around the corner from the first.
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, August 25-31, 2022

Weekends were made for What’s Good. Add a little art, live music, and delicious dining to your plans starting with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s opening reception for Artwalk Gainesville and their exciting new exhibit Things Unseen. Outdoor music stages feature the high-energy Matcha and Sooza bands at the Free Fridays Concert Series, a full day of top Indie acts at Heartwood Soundstage, the always fun Chillula band at Playlist at the Pointe, and your dance favorites with Fast Lane at the Tioga Concert Series.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Stokes soaks up recruiting process

It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching

Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
NEWBERRY, FL
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of the Archer Road portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of the Archer Road Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties across several submarkets in Gainesville that total 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture...
GAINESVILLE, FL

