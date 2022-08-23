Read full article on original website
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida
Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?
A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
alachuachronicle.com
The Swamp Restaurant will reopen Monday at new location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1994, The Swamp Restaurant has been a beloved Gator watering hole for both students and alumni alike. From tailgates to happy hours, Swamp has become synonymous with UF pride and enthusiastic locals, both looking to celebrate the place they all call home, Gainesville. However, after years at its original location, The Swamp Restaurant was forced to leave its home on West University Ave in the summer of 2020. While many thought this might have been the end of this local establishment, The Swamp Restaurant’s team thought differently and began collaborating with local developers to begin making big plans for a new location just around the corner from the first.
Gators 2023 DB Commit Sharif Denson: ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’
Defensive back Sharif Denson provides some reassurance surrounding his pledge to the Florida Gators following a productive outing to begin his senior campaign.
CB Dijon Johnson Update: Gators 'Recruiting Me the Hardest'
Cornerback Dijon Johnson provides the latest update on his recruitment and where things stand with the Florida Gators.
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, August 25-31, 2022
Weekends were made for What’s Good. Add a little art, live music, and delicious dining to your plans starting with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s opening reception for Artwalk Gainesville and their exciting new exhibit Things Unseen. Outdoor music stages feature the high-energy Matcha and Sooza bands at the Free Fridays Concert Series, a full day of top Indie acts at Heartwood Soundstage, the always fun Chillula band at Playlist at the Pointe, and your dance favorites with Fast Lane at the Tioga Concert Series.
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.
Celebration Pointe Dog Park(public use) Dogs do a lot for us. They work hard keeping us feeling loved. Our doggy friends help us relieve stress, help us exercise, and keep us safe. Isn’t it time then for Fido to have a break?
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida shows video tour of new ‘Stadium House’ luxury complex for football players
Last week several members of the Florida Gators football team moved into the brand new Stadium House apartments. On Saturday the official Gators football twitter account released a video tour of what the new living quarters look like. Third-year player Princely Umanmielen, told the Florida Gators SI.com website ‘AllGators’ that...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Stokes soaks up recruiting process
It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
WCJB
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired. On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee...
WCJB
Diyonne McGraw wins SBAC District 2 seat after being removed in 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Diyonne McGraw beat Mildred Russell for the District 2 seat. McGraw was elected in 2020 and removed in 2021 by Governor Ron Desantos for living outside her district. She won the vote with 56.97%. TV20′s Kristin Chase sits down with McGraw, to discuss her reaction to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching
Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges sale of the Archer Road portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of the Archer Road Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties across several submarkets in Gainesville that total 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture...
