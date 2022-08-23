ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Island 2: release date, news, trailers, and everything we know so far

By Vic Hood
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 is alive and kicking. Eight years after its initial announcement, the much-anticipated and long-delayed zombie is crawling out of its grave finally.

Many series fans had suspected Dead Island 2 would forever be stuck in development hell as ownership of the sequel flipped back and forth between developers. But, after a fresh reveal at Gamescom 2022, we know the open-world zombie game is not only still in active development, it's actually very close to being finished.

We had reason to believe the game would be getting some announcements ween after an Amazon listing page appeared earlier this month, hinting at much of the game’s content and even suggesting a Dead Island 2 release date. Much of that has now been confirmed with the new trailers at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. You’ll be sent to Los Angeles to beat hordes of undead ghouls with various weapons, tools, and characters.

There are still plenty of details we’re yet to hear about, even after we got a look at some in-game footage in one of the new Dead Island 2 trailers, but it's certainly been enough to get our blood up.

Want to know more about the long-awaited survival horror sequel? Read on for everything we know so far about Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2: cut to the chase

  • What is it? The long-delayed sequel to the melee-focused zombie hit Dead Island
  • When can I play it? February 3, 2023
  • What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Dead Island 2 release date and platforms

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dambuster officially revealed the Dead Island 2 release date in the two trailers it released as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live. The Amazon store page that originally leaked the game’s announcement listed a release date of February 23, 2023, but that turned out to be slightly off, with the actual release date being set for February 3, 2023. So, for once, it's a little bit sooner than we expected. (Let's ignore the eight years of development hell it's been through to get there.)

Fans will be waiting with bated breath. The development of Dead Island 2 has switched hands twice since the sequel was originally announced eight years ago, leaving players disappointed in the past. It was first under development at Yager, the same studio that created Spec Ops: The Line, and was originally scheduled to release in 2015. But it never materialized.

In 2016, it was announced that development had passed over to Sumo Digital. Three years later, the game changed studios again, with Dambuster announcing it had taken over work on the game. Since then, we’ve largely been in the dark about Dead Island 2’s development. Fingers crossed that it makes it past the finish line this time around.

As for platforms, Dead Island 2 will be coming to new- and old-gen consoles, with PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC all confirmed

Dead Island 2 trailers

For a very long time the only Dead Island 2 trailer we had was the original 2014 reveal cinematic. It was a tasty thing, showing a rapidly decomposing jogger running along Venice Beach in LA.

While it didn't really reveal anything about the game, it set the tone for what we could expect from Dead Island 2's tone.

Skip ahead eight years and we now have two new trailers for the open-world Zombie survival game. A new cinematic, in the vein of the original, giving you a tasty for this apocalyptic version of LA.

Though, after an eight year wait between cinematic trailers, you can understand that fans may want to actually see Dead Island 2 in action. Thankfully, developer Dambuster Studios was happy to cooperate and released a gameplay trailer, too, showing off just how violent this long-awaited sequel will be.

Dead Island 2 gameplay and story

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Details of Dead Island 2’s gameplay are slim, but, thanks to the aforementioned Amazon listing leak, we have a few morsels of information to chew on until the game gets a full reveal.

The screenshots on the game’s listing page suggest it will continue the series’ emphasis on melee fighting. Expect to be smacking zombies with clubs and baseball bats, rather than unloading magazines from assault rifles. Although there’ll still be plenty of gore. The Amazon blurb says the game’s combat will deliver “the most intense, visceral and gory first-person experience possible”.

You’ll have a variety of weapons to choose between, the blurb claims, offering different tactical advantages, as well as six playable characters to pick from. Each character – or Slayer, as they appear to be called – can be outfitted with different abilities and skills. The blurb claims that you’ll be able to re-spec them instantly to “try out the craziest builds”, and the day-one DLC mentioned on Amazon suggests they’ll be cosmetic pieces to dress them up with, too.

Of course, they’ll be “dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of LA-themed variants”. No word yet on what those variants will look like, though.

Dead Island 2’s story is still a bit of a mystery, although it sounds as if you’ll play as a survivor of a deadly virus that’s wrecked Los Angeles. Banding together with other survivors, you’ll try to “uncover the truth behind the outbreak” as you “harness the zombie inside” of yourself.

Dead Island 2 news and rumors

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 release date leaked on Amazon

Dead Island 2 appeared as a listing on Amazon in August, alongside a description, release date, and mock-up of the game’s box. Most of what we currently know about the game comes from that leak.

Dambuster Studios takes over development

Back in 2019, the development of Dead Island 2 was moved from Sumo Digital to Dambuster Studios. No further details were provided at the time, but it did indicate that the sequel was at least still in the works.

What we want to see

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

We’ve been waiting nearly a decade for Dead Island 2, leaving us plenty of time to think over exactly what it is we want to see from the game. As the thought of a sequel to the cartoonishly dark zombie brawler has festered in our minds, our expectations have grown bewilderingly high, tempered only by the game’s beleaguered development process. We might not know exactly what Dead Island 2 will look like, but that hasn’t stopped us from daydreaming.

For starters, we expect it’ll continue the first game’s focus on melee combat. The original Dead Island tried to set itself apart from other zombie games of the times by placing much emphasis on makeshift handheld weapons that could be upgraded with mods you’d find across the island. Although guns could be found, ammo was limited, so you’d spend most of our time bashing the undead with nail-filled baseball bats, or electrified hammers.

The leaked screenshots of Dead Island 2 suggest the sequel will follow that trend. The player can be seen carrying a wrench that’s been modded with a spiked wheel, and what looks like a homemade stun baton. We’ll have to wait and see the variety of weapons and upgrades on offer.

We’d also love to see Dead Island 2 lean into the series’ humor. The original was hardly serious, and at its best when it embraced the colorful ridiculousness of fighting hordes of zombies in a tropical paradise. Hopefully, the sequel takes that even further, forgoing the hamfisted melodramatic narrative in favor of some good old-fashioned ghoul thumping.

Vic is TechRadar Gaming's Associate Editor. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter for more.

