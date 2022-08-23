Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer Knighton
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
TVGuide.com
Tennis: How to Watch 2022 US Open Qualifying Rounds on August 23
The best tennis players in the world are competing in the Big Apple for the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships. 128 men and 128 women embark on their journey for a chance of glory by securing a victory at the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year. The qualifiers are underway and will take place over four days.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 24
On August 24 at 12:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally Sports South. Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. When: August 24 at 12:35 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Bally...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets Live on August 25
On August 25 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. TV: SportsNet NY and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY,...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 26
On August 26 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Spectrum SportsNet LA. TV: Bally Sports Florida and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TVGuide.com
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Detroit Tigers Live on August 24
On August 24 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Bay Area. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Bay Area. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics Live on August 25
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. On August 25 at 9:40 PM ET, the Oakland Athletics will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and YES Network. New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics. When: August 25 at...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on August 24
The Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On August 24 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, MASN and NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. When:...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners Live on August 23
On August 23 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will play the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MASN. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Washington, the game is streaming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona D-backs vs. Kansas City Royals Live on August 24
On August 24 at 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals will play the Arizona D-backs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Arizona. TV: Bally Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports Arizona. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch PGA Tour: Tour Championship LIVE Without Cable on August 25
A PGA champion will be crowned at the Tour Championship. Here's how to watch the players tee off. The top 30 players in the standings compete for a chance to win the 2021-22 PGA Tour FedExCup championship at this week's event. Big money is on the line at the East...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch 2022-23 NBA Regular Season Games on NBA TV Live Without Cable
During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, 117 live games will air on NBA TV. Here's how to watch all the slam dunks on the hardwood. For the upcoming season, the NBA Champion Warriors, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Nets, Nuggets, Suns, Heat, Grizzlies, Hawks, and Trail Blazers will make double-digit appearances on NBA TV. The network will have a slam dunk to open the season, as 5 games will be played on the network across 3 nights.
NBA・
Comments / 0