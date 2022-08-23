ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Animals Moved to Safety After Flooding in Fort Worth

Rescue teams in Fort Worth moved various breeds of animals to safety after flood waters endangered them at the Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center. A staffer told NBC 5 that she and her team rescued seventeen goats, a pregnant donkey, a miniature pony, two ranch dogs and two horses.
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Home Vs Apartment Vs Condo: What’s The Best Option For You In Forth Worth?

When it comes to finding a place to live, there are many different options available. You can choose to rent an apartment, buy a condo, or even purchase a home. Each of these choices has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s important to weigh your options carefully before making a decision. With that said, let’s take a closer look at homes vs apartments vs condos in Fort Worth, TX to help you decide which option is best for you.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain

Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
fox4news.com

Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm

DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
WFAA

Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
CandysDirt

This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning

While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
