Fort Worth calls for volunteers to help clean up Trinity River after storms
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth needs volunteers to help clean up the Trinity River after the heavy rain earlier this week brought litter and debris to the area."I run all the time along the trail here," said Tony Kopetchny, who took part in Thursday's cleanup. "I think it's a crown jewel of the city, and I was running the day after the flood hit, and I thought I'd see a bunch of mud, but I couldn't believe just how much trash I saw everywhere. I really thought Mother Nature was sending a message, like help me out...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Animals Moved to Safety After Flooding in Fort Worth
Rescue teams in Fort Worth moved various breeds of animals to safety after flood waters endangered them at the Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center. A staffer told NBC 5 that she and her team rescued seventeen goats, a pregnant donkey, a miniature pony, two ranch dogs and two horses.
Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows
Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
impressiveinteriordesign.com
Home Vs Apartment Vs Condo: What’s The Best Option For You In Forth Worth?
When it comes to finding a place to live, there are many different options available. You can choose to rent an apartment, buy a condo, or even purchase a home. Each of these choices has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s important to weigh your options carefully before making a decision. With that said, let’s take a closer look at homes vs apartments vs condos in Fort Worth, TX to help you decide which option is best for you.
fortworthreport.org
‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County
In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
checkoutdfw.com
You'll get 15 rooms, 7 fireplaces, a wine cellar and views of downtown Fort Worth at this $5.3M mansion
You will feel like royalty at this mansion in Fort Worth. This 6 bed, 6.5 bath home with 10,495 square feet is on the market for $5.3 million. • Lighted insets in walls with images of vineyards. • A spiral staircase that takes you into the library. • Views of...
papercitymag.com
Living the Brownstone Life in North Texas — Inside a $2.1 Million Southlake Garden District Home
1543 Meeting Street sits steps from Southlake Town Square's upscale stores and restaurants. The convenience of living in Southlake Town Square is a big part of its lure. Upscale stores and restaurants are just a stroll away, making the location of Southlake’s Garden District Brownstones appealing for families and empty nesters alike.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain
Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
fox4news.com
Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm
DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
A 50-acre mixed-use development to break ground this fall in Flower Mound
The mixed-use development will include office and retail space. (Rendering courtesy Thompson Realty Capital, LLC) A 50-acre mixed-use development is coming to the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Village Parkway in Flower Mound. The development comes from Thompson Realty Capital, LLC in partnership with Trez Capital, according to...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
This Builder’s Own Custom Home Reminds Us That Cedar Hill Is Stunning
While developers look further and further north in Collin and Denton counties to build new homes, this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a great reminder of what opportunity lies just south of Dallas. Enter this gorgeous, brand-new builder’s own custom home located in scenic Cedar Hill, listed by Rob Elmore of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.
Check Out This Beautiful $6 Million Home For Sale In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey who has a home somewhere here in our great state? I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
