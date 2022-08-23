It’s not likely to last too long, but right now Thriston Lawrence owns a unique distinction in golf. Winner of the Joburg Open last November, which was the first-ever DP World Tour event, the South African is now also the latest champion on what used to be called the European Tour. It took him 73 holes to get it done at the Omega European Masters though. Lawrence and Englishman Matt Wallace were tied at 18-under 262 on Sunday after four circuits of the endlessly picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club high in the Swiss Alps, but a par on the first extra hole was enough to give the two-time South African Amateur champion the victory and a check for €333,330.

GOLF ・ 9 HOURS AGO