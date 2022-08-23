ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth swears he will improve on one key part of his game next season

ATLANTA — If you’re a Jordan Spieth fan—and there are a lot of you—the following will be music to your ears. “Going into next year, I should putt a lot better,” Spieth told Golf Digest on Saturday after finishing his third-round 69 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. “I found some key stuff to work on in the offseason, and then continue to get better in the full swing as well.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

These were the best—and worst—PGA Tour pros to bet on this season

If you regularly bet on golf, you should have a good sense of the PGA Tour pros that won you money this season. Well, hopefully, you won some money at some point. If not, you're probably also well aware of the guys you lost the most money backing. Just don't think about that right now because it might ruin your weekend.
GOLF
Golf Digest

The clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the 2022 Tour Championship

It seemed almost impossible. Six shots behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round of the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy was facing more than an uphill climb. But a solid final round that included some stunning and timely moments combined with Scheffler miscues to hand McIlroy the tournament, the FedEx Cup and the $18 million first-place bonus.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#Golf Clubs#Pga#St Francis
Golf Digest

Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint

Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Max Homa shoots career-low round, records best Tour Championship score in 15 years

Max Homa made more than a five-shot jump in strokes gained putting from the first round to the second round at the 2022 Tour Championship on Friday, an incredible turnaround on the greens. After, however, he credited a couple conversations he had off the course for firing the lowest score in 15 years at East Lake.
GOLF
Golf Digest

After 157 starts, Paula Reto finally collects her first LPGA victory

Paula Reto had nothing to lose in Canada as she started the final round of the CP Women’s Open one shot behind the leaders. The 32-year-old from South Africa liked that she didn’t have the lead; it let her put her foot on the gas from the start. She stormed out with a five-under front nine. Though her back nine was birdie-free, it was just enough to earn her first LPGA Tour win by shooting 67.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Fields might be thin, but victory on the DP World Tour still builds plenty of confidence for winners

It’s not likely to last too long, but right now Thriston Lawrence owns a unique distinction in golf. Winner of the Joburg Open last November, which was the first-ever DP World Tour event, the South African is now also the latest champion on what used to be called the European Tour. It took him 73 holes to get it done at the Omega European Masters though. Lawrence and Englishman Matt Wallace were tied at 18-under 262 on Sunday after four circuits of the endlessly picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club high in the Swiss Alps, but a par on the first extra hole was enough to give the two-time South African Amateur champion the victory and a check for €333,330.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CP Women's Open

It was a long time coming for Paula Reto, nine seasons and 156 starts on the LPGA Tour to be exact. But the 32-year-old South African final claimed her first tour win on Sunday when she shot a closing four-under 67 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. That allowed her to outlast Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi by one stroke with a 19-under 265 for the week.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy reportedly subpoenaed in civil case against PGA Tour

The lawyer who is representing Patrick Reed in his defmation lawsuit against Golf Channel and Brandel Chamblee has two new high-profile targets for more legal proceedings: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. According to a press release posted Wednesday on the Freedom Watch website that he owns, attorney Larry Klayman gave...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Multiple players plan to join LIV Golf in coming days, according to reports

The prospect of multiple PGA Tour players making the jump to LIV Golf after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Tour Championship has loomed for weeks. According to multiple reports, those defections are imminent as the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season comes to a scheduled conclusion Sunday, with as many as seven players expected to be announced shortly afterward.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Storm delays transform Tour Championship finale from a sprint to marathon for $18 million

ATLANTA — The only thing Scottie Scheffler was confused about on Saturday evening was the order in which he was to have dinner and go to bed before playing the last 23 1/2 holes of his epic PGA Tour season. The actual golf seems pretty straightforward. The FedEx Cup leader, at 19 under par, held a one-shot lead over playing partner Xander Schauffele when play was suspended because of bad weather as Scheffler prepared to his approach into the 13th hole of the third round of the Tour Championship.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Awkward scene awaits at BMW PGA Championship with 19 LIV golfers listed in field at DP World Tour's flagship event

The message sent by the PGA Tour to those who jump to the LIV Golf circuit has been clear for the outset: leave and face suspension. On the DP World Tour, however, the situation is more muddied. The former European Tour’s bylaws don’t allow for such clear punishment, and an initial fine and suspension of defectors for three summer events (each notably co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour) was temporarily blocked by a U.K. arbiter.
GOLF
Golf Digest

A Q School DQ for the ages

Would you believe a story from Korn Ferry Tour Q School in which a pro with a purported 36 aces (eight of them on par 4s) supposedly holed-out on an approach shot from the rough that no one saw, lost a ball that was found hours later, got into a heated, hour-long meeting with a rules official involving written testimony, rudimentary hole diagrams and a flock of turkeys, ultimately leading to the wildest disqualification in Q school history?
ASHLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy