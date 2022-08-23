Read full article on original website
New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient, Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been found and taken into custody. Mankato police seek public’s help locating missing treatment center patient. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Mankato Department of Public...
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
Update: Missing St. Peter patient located
UPDATE: Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient Jesse Nikolas Rowland has been located. Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement. He was placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital, according to police. The Mankato Department of Public Safety thanked...
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
Police seeking ‘mentally ill & dangerous’ patient last seen at River Hills Mall
Mankato police are asking the public for help in locating a St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, was last seen during a supervised community outing at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. yesterday. Rowland is a court-committed patient who is mentally ill and dangerous, according...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Blaze puts Lyon County’s fire departments to the test
A little less than four years ago, Quentin Brunsvold — just six months into his stint as Marshall’s fire chief — responded with his men to a jaw-dropping fire at the Southwest Coaches bus garage in Marshall. Little did he know at the time, that fire would serve as a learning tool.
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family. Updated:...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
NEW PRINCESS KAY OF THE MILKY WAY CROWNED
A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in ceremonies Wednesday evening at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rachel Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson were runners-up. Rynda, Lickfelt and Briana Maus of Freeport were named scholarship winners and Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality. Rynda attends the University of Wisconsin River Falls and her first official duty will be to sit in a rotating cooler for nearly eight hours having her likeness carved in a 90-pound block of butter.
