Orange County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
Orange County, NY
Accidents
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Orange County, NY
Obituaries
County
Orange County, NY
Port Jervis, NY
Accidents
Port Jervis, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Highland, NY
City
Port Jervis, NY
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, NY
Accidents
94.3 Lite FM

Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
#Obituary#Hudson Valley#New York State Police#Smartphone App#Crime#Traffic Accident#New York Man Killed#State Route 55#Subaru Rx#Ems
informnny.com

13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway

ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury

Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
WOODBURY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
ROSENDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

