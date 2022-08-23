Read full article on original website
Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash
State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump. Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.
Photos: ‘Reckless’ Hudson Valley Teen Causes Dump Truck Rollover, 2 Hurt
Two people were injured and a major road was shut down for hours in the Hudson Valley when a teen allegedly tried to pass a dump truck. We have photos from the scene. The Saugerties Police Department confirmed an Ulster County teen was arrested following a dump truck rollover that injured at least two people.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim
Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway
ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley
Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York
An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury
Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured. Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
Owner Of Longtime Poughkeepsie Business Injured By ‘Drunk Driver’
A Hudson Valley father who runs a 43-year-old family business was badly hurt by an alleged drunk driver. His family is hoping for help. On Friday, 32-year-old Salvatore Carbone of Hyde Park was involved in a "terrible motorcycle accident" on Route 9G in Dutchess County, his wife wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
