Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol
ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge. Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence. “Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know,...
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man’s partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, located within Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, may get a new name later this year — partly thanks to one Eugene resident. “I thought ‘this is crazy,'” Joy McClain, 81, said when she saw the mountain’s name in a local paper and felt called to action.
Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd’s murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday’s grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
Oregon AG warns about phone banking texts, calls, urges all not to respond
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is warning consumers about phony banking texts and phone calls and encouraging Oregonians not to respond. The Oregon Department of Justice has received reports that many of these alleged text messages and phone calls claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic. They believe their bank account is in jeopardy and they need to correct the problem immediately. Not so. This is a ploy to get personal information. Don’t fall for it!
Sunny and warm, with weekend changes in the works
Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear most of the week with highs a bit above average in the low 90s. A few thin clouds will invade...
Sunny, warmer
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, mild start to the day, we can expect plenty of sunshine and the warmest day of the week today. Highs will reach the low 90's. Breezes will be gentle out of the north and NW at 5-10 mph. Like yesterday, we may see a few late afternoon clouds. Upper elevations to the south will see a slight chance of popup thunderstorms. Look for light and variable winds tonight with lows in the 50's and mostly clear skies.
Above average and sunny for a couple more days
A few extra clouds moving in Wednesday will still leave us under mostly clear skies at night. Lows will be mild, in the mid-40s at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50s for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight. Sky conditions will be the same for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend.
