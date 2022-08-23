ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all

There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Murphy
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

It Only Gets Better: The F-35 Is Becoming More Lethal and Affordable

The cost of the most common variant, the F-35A, has steadily come down for more than a decade and now is below $80 million a unit. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) is the world’s premier fifth-generation air platform. Its performance is unmatched by any existing fourth-generation aircraft as well as the so-called fifth-generation systems being deployed by Russia and China. After some significant teething pains and years of having its viability and affordability questioned, the F-35 is on a course to become the dominant fighter of the twenty-first century. The aircraft has proven itself not only in exercises but also in combat deployments. More countries are signing up to be members of the JSF club. They are doing so not only because of the F-35’s demonstrated performance but because it is more affordable than many of the best fourth-generation aircraft. Year after year, the JSF program has managed to reduce the acquisition costs for new lots of aircraft while improving its capabilities.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Aircraft#Aircraft Engines#Air Cargo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Natilus Co#General Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
American Council on Science and Health

Fusion Power – Finally at Ignition!

A powerful fusion reactor is working right now – it currently provides just over 3.5% of the world’s energy…it’s called the Sun, and we can only tap it indirectly through solar panels. In the Sun, hydrogen atoms are slammed together at high speeds and join together – fusing to form helium atoms; energy is released when they do so. Of course, the conditions on the Sun – high pressures, high temperatures – do not normally exist on Earth, but we can create them; it just takes a lot of technology.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy