USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Ars Technica
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Take a look at 10 of the world's largest aircraft carriers, from the USS Gerald R. Ford to China's Fujian
Fujian is China's largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, but it's not the biggest in the world — that honor belongs to the USS Gerald R. Ford.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
nationalinterest.org
It Only Gets Better: The F-35 Is Becoming More Lethal and Affordable
The cost of the most common variant, the F-35A, has steadily come down for more than a decade and now is below $80 million a unit. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) is the world’s premier fifth-generation air platform. Its performance is unmatched by any existing fourth-generation aircraft as well as the so-called fifth-generation systems being deployed by Russia and China. After some significant teething pains and years of having its viability and affordability questioned, the F-35 is on a course to become the dominant fighter of the twenty-first century. The aircraft has proven itself not only in exercises but also in combat deployments. More countries are signing up to be members of the JSF club. They are doing so not only because of the F-35’s demonstrated performance but because it is more affordable than many of the best fourth-generation aircraft. Year after year, the JSF program has managed to reduce the acquisition costs for new lots of aircraft while improving its capabilities.
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
Eachine E110 is a Knockoff Black Hornet Nano Drone Used by the US Army, Here’s a First Look
The US Army’s Black Hornet Nano drone is a highly advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and many have wondered if there will ever be a commercial version. Meet the Eachine E110. It may look the part, but this is just a standard 2.5G, 6-axis gyro miniature drone with optical local flow localization, or at least according to its manufacturer.
In a first, scientists engineered a material that can 'think' and 'sense'
Researchers have created the first example of a soft, polymer material that acts like a brain. Researchers at the US Air Force and Penn State University, Pennsylvania, have harnessed mechanical information processing and integrated it into an engineered material that can "think." Scientists built on research dating back to 1938,...
See amazing views of China's space station from its big robotic arm (video)
New footage from China’s space station shows incredible images of Earth as a robotic arm inspects the exterior of the orbital outpost.
SpaceX lifts 33-engine Starship Super Heavy booster onto launch pad (photo)
SpaceX's latest Starship Super Heavy booster is back on the launch pad, this time with its full complement of 33 engines.
China Will Ultimately Overtake the U.S. in Outer Space, a New Study Warns
A new military study warns that China is on track to become the world's dominant space power in the next generation
Fusion Power – Finally at Ignition!
A powerful fusion reactor is working right now – it currently provides just over 3.5% of the world’s energy…it’s called the Sun, and we can only tap it indirectly through solar panels. In the Sun, hydrogen atoms are slammed together at high speeds and join together – fusing to form helium atoms; energy is released when they do so. Of course, the conditions on the Sun – high pressures, high temperatures – do not normally exist on Earth, but we can create them; it just takes a lot of technology.
